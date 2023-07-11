Jeffrey Carlson, 'All My Children' actor, dies at 48

Actor Jeffrey Carlson, who came to prominence for his portrayal of a transgender character in "All My Children," has died. He was 48.

A representative for the actor confirmed his death to TODAY.com.

"We are very saddened by the news of the passing of our longtime client, Jeffrey Carlson," the representative said. "We have no additional information at this time and ask that the family be given the space to grieve privately."

The actor’s sister, Elizabeth Carlson Gingras, said in a statement that her brother left an impact on many.

“My handsome, brilliant, EXTREMELY talented brother Jeffrey Carlson has gone to be with our brother Gregory Carlson in heaven,” her statement said. “I can’t wrap my head around why this has happened. What I do know is that I will forever cherish our laughs and the deep love we have for each other. He has left such an impact on so many people it’s so hard to find the words to express how special he was. I have so much to say… but my heart isn’t well enough to provide Jeffrey with the words he deserves. I love you so, so much, my beautiful brother. 6/23/1975-7/06/2023.”

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office could not immediately reached regarding a cause of death.

Carlson was featured in “All My Children” from 2006 to 2007, as Zoe Luper, a transgender woman who initially presented as a male rock musician named Zarf.

In addition to the long-running daytime soap, Carlson appeared in the 2005 hit “Hitch” starring Will Smith and Eva Mendes and the 2007 movie “The Killing Floor.”