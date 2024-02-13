Jennifer Lopez says Ayo Edebiri ‘apologized with tears in her eyes’ for slamming J.Lo's singing

Jennifer Lopez revealed in a new Variety cover story that “The Bear” Emmy winner Ayo Edebiri apologized to her before they filmed their “Saturday Night Live” episode at the start of February.

Edebiri hosted the episode, with Lopez serving as musical guest to promote her upcoming album “This Is Me…Now.” In the week leading up to the episode, a 2020 episode of the “Scam Goddess” podcast resurfaced on social media as it featured Edebiri speaking critically of Lopez.

Responding to host Laci Mosley’s claim that that Lopez’s “whole career is one long scam,” Edebiri responded at the time: “Well, that’s the thing — she thinks she’s on multiple tracks, but it’s not her. I think she thinks that she’s still good, even though she’s not singing for most of these songs … A lot of the write-ups of the songs will be like, ‘J.Lo didn’t have time to make it to the studio.’ Like, ‘J.Lo was busy.’ Doing what? Not singing, obviously.”

Lopez told Variety that Edebiri broke down in tears while apologizing to her in the “Saturday Night Live” dressing room.

“She was mortified and very sweet,” Lopez said about Edebiri. ”She came to my dressing room and apologized with tears in her eyes, saying how terrible it was that she had said those things. She felt really badly and loved my performance because we had just done my soundcheck and she actually got to hear me perform. She was just like, ‘I’m so fucking sorry, it was so awful of me.’”

“It’s funny,” Lopez added. “I’ve heard similar things said about me throughout my career, so it really didn’t affect me.”

Edebiri ended up nodding to the controversy during the “Saturday Night Live” episode. She appeared in a game show sketch where Kenan Thompson forced contestants to reckon with their rude social media comments.

At one point during the sketch, Edebiri’s character panics and says: “OK. We get it. It’s wrong to leave mean comments, or post comments just for clout, or run your mouth on a podcast, and you don’t consider the impact because you’re 24 and stupid. But I think I speak for everyone when I say from now on, we’re going to be a lot more thoughtful about what we post online.”

Variety has reached out to Edebiri’s team for further comment. Click here to read our Jennifer Lopez cover in its entirety.