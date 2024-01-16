Jennifer Lopez surprises her drag doppelgänger at iconic L.A. gay bar

A Jennifer Lopez drag impersonator got the surprise of a lifetime this weekend, when the real-life superstar made a surprise appearance on stage.

As drag artist Jo Lopez finished performing the song “Can’t Get Enough” by Jennifer Lopez — decked out in a replica of the iconic wedding dress with heart-shaped cutouts from the music video — and was blowing kisses to the packed crowd at the iconic West Hollywood gay bar The Abbey on Sunday, the real Jennifer Lopez snuck behind her impersonator.

After Jo Lopez screamed in shock, the two Lopez performers embraced and then Jennifer Lopez grabbed the microphone and brought David Cooley, the venue’s founder and CEO, to the stage. According to The Abbey, the A-list celebrity was at the bar to celebrate its 33rd anniversary, honor Cooley’s LGBTQ advocacy and promote her new single “Can’t Get Enough” from her upcoming album “This is Me… Now.”

The drag performer and the singer then went on to change into replicas of JLo’s famed blue-and-green Versace dress she wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards ceremony.

On Monday, the drag artist shared an Instagram post about the experience, saying “I. met. MOTHER.”

In a separate Instagram story, Jo Lopez wrote: “I have a crusty lace. I have an ugly scar on my chin. My facial hair is coming in. My makeup is oily. And that double chin… I look CRAZY, but I met Jlo today and nothing else matters.”

Jennifer Lopez has been lauded by fans for being an admirable ally and advocate of LGBTQ rights. In 2013, she was honored by the Human Rights Campaign with the 2013 Ally for Equality Award, and in 2014 she received the GLAAD Vanguard Award. She has been an ardent supporter of same-sex marriage and has raised millions of dollars for HIV/AIDS research, according to the HRC.