Jeremy Renner in critical but stable condition after snow plowing accident

Jeremy Renner is in critical but stable condition after a weather-related accident.

“We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today,” Renner’s rep confirmed. “His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care.”

The location of the accident was not confirmed, but Renner has owned a home in Washoe County, Nevada, for several years, according to the Reno Gazette Journal. That area in northern Nevada received heavy snowfall on Near Year’s Eve, according to the newspaper.

In 2015, Renner posted an Instagram photo of a snowcat vehicle, which is used to travel over snowy terrain in difficult conditions.

In 2017, the actor revealed that he fractured his right elbow and his left wrist while filming the comedy “Tag.”

Renner has starred in multiple Marvel projects as Clint Barton/Hawkeye since the 2011 film “Thor.” In addition to being an Avenger, Renner has acted in numerous critical and commercial hits, including two films in the “Mission: Impossible” series, “Arrival,” “American Hustle” and “28 Weeks Later.” He has also been nominated for two Oscars, including a supporting nod for “The Town” and best actor nom for his work in “The Hurt Locker.”

He is currently starring in the Taylor Sheridan series “Mayor of Kingstown,” which is debuting its second season in January. He also recently teased an unscripted series he’s starring in at Disney Plus in 2023 called “Rennervations.”