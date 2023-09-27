Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel announce late night return after strike ends

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Some of your favorite late night TV talk show hosts are returning to the air now that the Hollywood writer's strike has come to an end.

NBC's "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" and "Late Night with Seth Meyers" will return on Monday. Also back on the same night will be CBS’ "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

The announcements came on the show’s respective social media accounts Wednesday morning.

Several of the late night hosts teamed up for a podcast while their shows were off the air called "Strike Force Five." It was a limited series which featured Fallon, Meyers, Colbert, Kimmel and John Oliver, and profits from the podcast went to their out of work show teams.

In a joint statement from "Strike Force Five" announcing the return to television, the hosts said "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" will return to HBO on Sunday.

HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” took to X to tell his viewers that he will be back on with new episodes this Friday.

The restriction for writers to work ended during the early hours of Wednesday morning, after it was announced that the Writers Guild of America had agreed to a three-year agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers

Among the issues hammered out in the deal, higher wages, a raise in the rates of health care and pension contributions, bonuses to residuals based on viewership for streaming, among other details and rules about artificial intelligence.