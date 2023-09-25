Hollywood screenwriters and studios reach tentative deal to resolve strike

The Writers Guild of America and Hollywood’s top media companies reached a tentative agreement Sunday that could resolve the writers strike and bring a close to one of the longest walkouts in entertainment industry history.

"WGA has reached a tentative agreement with the AMPTP," the guild said in statement. "This was made possible by the enduring solidarity of WGA members and extraordinary support of our union siblings who joined us on the picket lines for over 146 days."

The union said that there would be no further comment at this time and that details will be released after the WGAW Board and WGAE Council vote on the agreement, tentatively scheduled for Tuesday. Members would then need to ratify it with a vote.

"We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional — with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership," the guild negotiating committee said as part of the union's statement.

Picketing was suspended as of Sunday night.

Thousands of screenwriters headed to the picket lines on May 2, nearly 150 days ago, after the WGA failed to reach a deal on a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the trade association that bargains for studios and streaming services such as Disney and Netflix. (The group represents NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.)