Jimmy Kimmel to host 2024 Oscars ceremony

Jimmy Kimmel has returned to host the 96th Oscars ceremony, marking the fourth time the late-night host has emceed the ceremony.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host previously led the 2017, 2018 and 2023 telecasts. The 2017 ceremony produced the now infamous “La La Land” and “Moonlight” best picture screw-up. Kimmel will now sit alongside other four-peaters wuch as Whoopi Goldberg and Jack Lemmon. The only people to host more times are Johnny Carson (5), Billy Crystal (9) and Bob Hope (11).

The 2023 Oscars ratings saw a bump in viewership, attracting an average audience of 18.8 total million viewers, 13% from the previous figures. It outpefromed the 2023 Grammys and Emmys by more than double. The ceremony earned a 4.0 rating in the adults 18-49 key demo, pushing it to three-year highs in both total viewers and demo — up 5% since 2020.

This year’s awards-contending films offer a treasure trove of populist titles, most notably Warner Bros’ “Barbie” and Universal Pictures’ “Oppenheimer.” The two billion-dollar earners were the stars of the “Barbenheimer” summer craze that took over movie theaters and social media culture. Both are expected to be heavy favorites in the best picture race alongside acclaimed movies such as “American Fiction,” “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Maestro” and “Poor Things.”

This year’s celebration of film achievements will be executive produced by Raj Kapoor, Katy Mullan and Hamish Hamilton. Kapoor will also serve as the showrunner. The creative team on board includes creative director Kenny Gravillis, production designers Misty Buckley and Alana Billingsley, red carpet show executive producer David Chamberlin, and red carpet creative consultants Lisa Love and Raúl Àvila.

Last year’s 95th ceremony earned a nomination at the Primetime Emmy Awards for outstanding variety special (live). Kimmel earned an additional nom for his late-night show in the talk series category, bringing his total career noms to 20. The results will be revealed in January.

The 96th Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 10, 2024.