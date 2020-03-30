John Krasinski's recently launched YouTube show is inspiring people to send in uplifting true stories during the coronavirus pandemic using #SomeGoodNews.
Amid a deluge of updates regarding how the global pandemic is disrupting daily life, the "Jack Ryan" actor asked his Twitter followers Wednesday to share some positive stories that "made you feel good this week or just made you smile." He then compiled some of the thousands of responses in a video, posted to YouTube Sunday.
"For years now, I've been wondering, why is there not a news show dedicated entirely to good news?" Krasinski, dressed as a news anchor, said. "Well, desperately seeking my fix somewhere else, I reached out to all of you this week, asking — nay, begging — for some good news. And boy, did you deliver."
Among the stories Krasinski highlighted in the first episode of "Some Good News" were those of people around the world celebrating the healthcare workers who are at the forefront of the battle against coronavirus. He also shared the stories of new dad Míchéal Gallachoir, who introduced his son and father through a window because of social distancing measures, and Dr. John Klein, a husband who sang to his wife through the window of her nursing home in Alabama because the facility is no longer allowing visitors.
Krasinski also conducted his own interviews on the show, one of which was with Coco, a 15-year-old girl whose friends and neighbors threw her a social distancing-friendly party after she finished her final chemotherapy treatment Tuesday.
"This is such an exciting honor for me," Krasinski told Coco. "You are my newest and biggest hero."
In honor of the 15th anniversary of NBC's "The Office," Krasinski invited his former co-star Steve Carell on "Some Good News." The two shared some of their favorite memories of the show, which included the "Dinner Party" and "Fun Run" episodes. While Krasinski acknowledged that some fans have been "hoping for a reunion," he said he hopes the cast will be able to connect in person "as people, just to say hi" after the coronavirus pandemic ends.
Though the show launched Sunday, people are continuing to share stories on social media, tagging both Krasinski and #SomeGoodNews in their posts. The stories include that of a missing four-year-old girl who was recently found. People are also sharing pictures of the pets they've recently adopted.
While Krasinski has not announced when the next episode of the show will be posted, he suggested that "Some Good News" may be a regular occurrence.
"This is 'SGN,' asking you to remember that no matter how tough life can get, there's always good in the world and we will see you next time," Krasinski said.