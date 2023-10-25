K-Pop band STAYC accidentally wears wrong Rangers jersey during Dallas concert

Korean girl group STAYC wore the wrong Rangers jersey during a show in Dallas, Texas, and the fashion faux pas did not go unnoticed on social media.

During Thursday's show at the Factory in Deep Ellum, some of the members were supposed to wear Texas Rangers jerseys to represent the city's Major League Baseball team. Instead, they hit the stage in the uniforms of Rangers Football Club, a Scottish professional soccer club in Glasgow, Scotland.

NBC News reached out to the group’s agency Highup Entertainment for comment.

Fans of the girl group took to the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their reactions.

Another person wrote: "I admit my Scottish bias, but this story of the STAYC K-pop band reviving memories of 1990s Glasgow by accidentally wearing Rangers tops, has brought joy to my morning. And no, I’m not a Rangers or a Celtic fan before anyone asks."

"The wrong Rangers = story of the year," another posted.

"STAYC really going viral for this lol. Might have to actually become a rangers fan now," one user said.

Highup Entertainment acknowledged that the group had a "bit of a mix-up," saying in a statement to Korea JoongAng Daily that the wrong uniforms were ordered before the Dallas show.

"We will be more cautious in the future," the agency said.

STAYC, which stands for Star To A Young Culture, debuted in November 2020 and consists of members Sumin, Sieun, ISA, Seeun, Yoon, and J. Their agency describes them as the "leader in creating 'Teen-fresh' genre that brings out the confidence of teenagers with a new vibe." They are currently on their first world tour.