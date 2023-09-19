Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner settle their divorce

Actor Kevin Costner and his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, settled their divorce Tuesday after months of headlines regarding the seemingly messy separation.

"Kevin and Christine Costner have come to an amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues pertaining to their divorce proceedings," the two said in a joint statement.

Baumgartner cited "irreconcilable differences" in her May 1 divorce filing to end their nearly 18-year marriage. The pair had three children together, all of whom are minors.

The separation drew further attention after a court filing from Costner stated that Baumgartner refused to leave their home in Carpinteria, California, near Santa Barbara, despite his repeated requests for her to leave. The filing stated that she would not move until he agreed “to various financial demands.”

The "Yellowstone" actor has a prenuptial agreement with Baumgartner that includes an agreement to pay $30,000 a month for child support, and he allegedly offered to pay an additional amount to help her with moving costs.

Baumgartner said in separate filings that Costner was publicly attacking her in an effort to force her to leave the home.

A judge ruled that Baumgartner would have to move out by the end of July, dismissing her claims that Costner was unfairly attempting to kick her out.

The details of the divorce settlement were not immediately available.