Kevin Costner’s estranged wife ordered to leave home by the end of the month in midst of divorce battle

Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner must move out of the Santa Barbara area home they shared, a judge ruled, saying that her claims the actor was trying to unfairly kick her out are "without merit."

Baumgartner has until July 31 to vacate the home, according to documents filed Wednesday.

Baumgartner filed for divorce on May 1 after 18 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. In a May 2 statement, Costner said "circumstances beyond his control" resulted in him "having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action."

In a court filing a month later, Costner said Baumgartner was refusing to leave their home in Carpinteria even though a prenuptial agreement she signed stated that he would keep the property in the event of a divorce.

The "Yellowstone" actor said in the filing that he had repeatedly asked Baumgartner to move out and offered to assist her financially but she said she wouldn't move until he agreed "to various financial demands."

Their prenuptial agreement said that Costner must pay Baumgartner $1 million after she filed for divorce, give her a $200,000 deposit to help her buy a new home, and pay property taxes and homeowners insurance for a year. Costner has said that he offered to pay thousands of dollars for moving costs and to add $38,000 a month on top of his prenuptial agreement for child support of $30,000 a month. He also offered to let Baumgartner use his staff to help her move, court documents say.

Baumgartner had originally said she would move out by Aug. 31 if a child support agreement had been reached; Costner requested she leave by July 13.

The judge's decision read in part, "The Court has considered Father’s request that Mother move by July 13 but on balance she should have more time; on the other hand, Mother’s proposed conditional agreement to move out by the end of August is not warranted under these circumstances."

Baumgartner’s team did not respond to a request for comment; neither did Costner.

The former couple has repeatedly lashed out at each other in court filings. Costner accused Baumgartner of failing to justify her request that he pay $248,000 a month in child support, alleging that it is to support her personal training and plastic surgery expenses.

"Christine’s list of the minor children’s 'needs' for purposes of child support is inflated and grossly inaccurate," he said in one filing.

The two share three children: Cayden, 16; Hayes, 14; and Grace, 13.

Baumgartner, in separate filings, said Costner's public attacks on her are meant to pressure her into leaving their home before a child support agreement is in place.