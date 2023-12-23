Laura Lynch, founding member of The Dixie Chicks, dies in car crash in Texas

Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash Saturday in El Paso, Texas, according to TMZ.

The band, which changed its name in 2020 to The Chicks, said it was "shocked and saddened" by her death.

"We hold a special place in our hearts for the time we spent playing music, laughing and traveling together," the band wrote in a statement.

"Laura was a bright light…her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band," it said. "Laura had a gift for design, a love of all things Texas and was instrumental in the early success of the band. Her undeniable talents helped propel us beyond busking on street corners to stages all across Texas and the mid-West."

Lynch was a co-founder of the group alongside members Robin Lynn Macy, Martie Erwin and Emily Erwin in 1989, Billboard reported. She was the upright bass player and eventually took the role of a singer.

She recorded three albums with the group before leaving. Natalie Maines replaced her in the band.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.