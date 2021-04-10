'Mad Men' star January Jones 'forced to bludgeon' a rattlesnake after one bit her dog

Actress January Jones said on an Instagram story Friday that she was "forced to bludgeon" another rattlesnake after her pet dog Vinny was bitten by one a few days earlier.

The black bernedoodle had just returned home from the animal hospital after its encounter with a baby rattlesnake on Wednesday, according to Jones, one of the stars of the Emmy-winning period drama "Mad Men," which ran from 2007 to 2015 on the AMC cable channel.

"Vinny's Back home," she said on Instagram alongside a picture of her dog laying on a couch. "Tired out but doing well."

In a follow-up post, Jones, 49, shared with her 1.1 million Instagram followers that another rattlesnake was trying to get into her home amid Vinny's recovery.

"Right before I was forced to bludgeon yet ANOTHER rattle snake today. I almost cried. I'm sorry snake family, this house is taken," she wrote alongside a video of herself in her backyard trying to prevent the snake from sliding out of a net where it was trapped.

Rattlesnakes are venomous reptiles commonly found throughout North and South America.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife recommends owners to leash their dogs when hiking in snake country because "dogs are at increased risk of being bitten due to holding their nose to the ground while investigating the outdoors."

"Speak to your veterinarian about canine rattlesnake vaccines and what to do if your pet is bitten," the department's website warns.