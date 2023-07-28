Michelle Yeoh marries fiancé Jean Todt after 19-year engagement, holds Oscar in wedding pics

Michelle Yeoh married Jean Todt this week, 19 years after the motorsports executive proposed to the Academy Award-winning actor — and she even held an Oscar statue in wedding photos.

The couple has not posted their nuptials on social media yet, but an Instagram post from veteran Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa gave fans a peek into their love life and the festivities.

Yeoh, 60, and Todt, 77, first met in Shanghai in June of 2004, according to a program from the Geneva wedding shared by Massa. “On 26th July 2004, J.T proposed to M.Y and she said YES!,” the program said.

“Today after 6992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together!” the program read.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times last year, Yeoh briefly discussed her thoughts on marriage: “A piece of paper doesn’t change it for me,” the star said.

“But it means a lot to Jean, so it means a lot to me.”

Massa also posted a selfie from the wedding celebration where he posed alongside Todt and Yeoh, who held an Oscar statuette in her hand.

Earlier this year, Yeoh made history as the first Asian woman to win an Academy Award for best actress following her acclaimed performance in the genre-bending A24 film, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

“For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities,” she said during her emotional Oscar acceptance speech.