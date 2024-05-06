New Superman fully revealed in photo from director James Gunn for upcoming movie

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Superman’s new suit has been officially revealed by director James Gunn for the upcoming 2025 superhero film.

The photo showed actor David Corenswet stepping into the role as the Man of Steel — depicted in a weathered blue suit with the iconic “S” over the chest, red boots and a red flowing cape.

Gunn shared the photo on Threads with the caption: “Get ready. Superman 7.11.25,” noting the photos as taken on set by Jess Miglio and snapped “entirely in-camera.”

The highly-anticipated reboot, simply titled "Superman," will see 30-year-old Corenswet in his first major Hollywood role as the Kryptonian champion of truth and justice.

The film also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as villain Lex Luthor.

“You & the costume dept did an excellent job, so damn excited!” one fan commented.

Several users celebrated the return of Superman’s red trunks to his look — which were noticeably absent from 2013”s “Man of Steel” starring Henry Cavill as the superhero.

"Very reminiscent of the New 52 suit with the high collar and embellishments but glad to see you went with the classic red trunks," another fan commented.