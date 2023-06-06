Pete Davidson has 'no idea what's going on' with the Staten Island ferry he bought

Pete Davidson said he and his former "SNL" colleague Colin Jost are still trying to figure things out after they purchased a Staten Island ferry while "very stoned."

"I have no idea what's going on with that thing," he told "Entertainment Tonight" on Monday at the New York City premiere of "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts."

"Me and Colin were very stoned a year ago and bought a ferry. And we're figuring it out," said Davidson, who voices Autobot Mirage in the film.

When asked if there would be an after-party on the massive 277-foot John F. Kennedy boat, Davidson quipped: "Yeah, if it’s not sunk!"

Davidson and Jost, along with real estate agent Paul Italia, bought the decommissioned boat in January 2022 for $280,100, Italia has said. The ferry was commissioned in 1965 and auctioned after being decommissioned because of mechanical issues, according to the NYC Department of Citywide Administrative Services.

Both Davidson and Jost are Staten Island natives, which seemingly contributed to the decision to buy the ferry. Davidson told People a month after the purchase that they had plans to create a restaurant, bar and entertainment space on the boat that people could visit while it was docked.

Jost was also asked about the boat months later during an appearance on "Late Night With Seth Meyers," where it appeared the two comedians had no updates on the boat's progress. Jost sarcastically joked that financially it was "going great."

"This is why idiots should not be allowed to do things," Jost said. "Pete and I bought this boat and there's like, so many immediate decisions you have to make."

He explained that they had to create an entity during the sale, which they decided to call the "Titanic 2," creating issues when they were looking for insurance on the ferry.

"They're like, 'Is it docked?'" Jost said. "All these questions!"

"That's one question," Meyers quipped.

Jost actually used a Staten Island ferry to announce his 2020 marriage to actor Scarlett Scarlett Johansson. Meals on Wheels America posted a picture of one of the classic orange boats with the words “Jost Married” written atop. Fans were encouraged to donate to the charity.