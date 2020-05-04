PewPieDie lands exclusive YouTube live-streaming deal

Felix Kjellberg, better known as PewPieDie, has signed an exclusive live-streaming deal with YouTube, the video platform announced Monday.
“YouTube has been my home for over a decade now and live streaming on the platform feels like a natural fit as I continue to look for new ways to create content and interact with fans worldwide,” Kjellberg said in a statement. “Live streaming is something I’m focusing a lot on in 2020 and beyond, so to be able to partner with YouTube and be at the forefront of new product features is special and exciting for the future.”
As per the deal, YouTube will become the exclusive live-streaming site for Kjellberg’s content.The Swedish gamer is the latest content creator to sign an exclusive contract with the video platform; in recent months, YouTube has struck deals with a number of other content creators, including CouRage, Lachlan, LazarBeam, Muselk, Typical Gamer, and Valkyrae.
Kjellberg, 30, first started posting videos to YouTube in 2010. When he first began his channel, his videos were mostly commentaries on popular games, such as “Minecraft” and “Call of Duty.” He has since expanded his content offerings to include comedic shows.
Kjellberg became the most-subscribed YouTuber in 2013, a title he held until 2019 with the exception of an interlude when he was briefly surpassed by YouTube Spotlight. His channel is currently the 15th most-viewed channel on the platform.