Robin Williams' voice returns as Genie from 'Aladdin' in new Disney short — without AI

It took a village of creatives at Disney Animation to pull off “Once Upon a Studio,” the animated short that celebrates 100 years of stories and magic.

Iconic characters like Snow White and Peter Pan feature alongside Robin Williams’ Genie in a cast of 543 characters from more than 85 feature-length and short films. And it all came together without any artificial intelligence involved.

Directors Dan Abraham and Trent Correy were seeking a way to honor the studio’s legacy. “Once Upon a Studio” takes place at the end of a work day at Walt Disney Animation Studios in Burbank.

The studio becomes a magical place once Disney Legend Burny Mattinson, who worked there for 70 years on films such as “Lady and the Tramp” (1955) and “One Hundred and One Dalmatians” (1961), leaves. Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse step out of a photo and call for their friends to gather for an official 100th Anniversary Studio portrait.

Abraham and Correy met over eight months to pull the project off. Shrouded in secrecy, a group of artists, led by Eric Goldberg and Andrew Feliciano, worked to bring characters such as Snow White, Genie, Ariel, Belle, Peter Pan, Wendy and even Chernabog to life. Eighty percent of the characters were hand-drawn while the others were computer-generated.

Abraham and Correy wanted each character to look like they had just stepped out of their movie.

Producer Bradford Simonsen explains, “It needed to feel that so the audience response would be visceral. We used our animation research library where we pulled out model sheets for the animators to work from. We had Eric Goldberg who has the studio history, and we did tests to make sure it was all working together in the scenes.”

The team of heavy-hitter animators included James Baxter (Belle, “Beauty and the Beast”), Nik Ranieri (“The Lion King”) and Ruben Aquino, who animated the final designs for Ursula in 1989. Says Abraham, “He hasn’t drawn her in over 30 years, and he came out of retirement to do Ursula for us.”