Southwest Airlines pilot asks passengers to stop AirDropping nudes

A video of a Southwest Airlines pilot saying he will "pull back" the airplane to the gate if passengers do not stop sending nude photos over AirDrop has gone viral.

The incident occurred before takeoff to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, according to a TikTok video that captured the bizarre announcement.

The video, which was uploaded by user Taylor Marsalis (@teighmars) on Aug. 25, has received more than 2.8 million views, as of Wednesday afternoon. The caption of the video reads Southwest "takes airdropping nudes very seriously."

"Here’s the deal,” the pilot can be heard saying over the intercom in the video. “If this continues while we’re on the ground, I’m going to have to pull back to the gate, everybody’s going to have to get off, we’re going to have to get security involved, and vacation is going to be ruined.”

“Whatever that AirDrop thing is — quit sending naked pictures, let’s get yourself to Cabo,” he added.

"File this under “Stuff a pilot shouldn’t have to say to the cabin”" one TikTok user wrote in the comments.

Another user cautioned those traveling, "Turn your air drop off in public, ESPECIALLY at airports."

It is unclear when the TikTok video was taken. Marsalis did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday. But she told Insider that "she thought the pilot handled the situation 'perfectly.'"

In a statement to NBC News, a spokesperson for Southwest Airlines wrote: "The safety, security and wellbeing of Customers and Employees is the Southwest Team’s highest priority at all times. When made aware of a potential problem, our Employees address issues to support the comfort of those traveling with us."