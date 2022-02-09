Steph and Ayesha Curry jump into the game show world

Every couple is different. But not all couples know each other as well as Steph and Ayesha Curry do.

That’s one of the main things the duo learned about themselves as hosts of their new HBO Max game show, “About Last Night,” which debuts Thursday.

In each episode, the NBA star and his wife invite three celebrity couples to join them on an “exclusive date night” on which they go head to head on uncensored relationship trivia and games, competing to see who knows their partners best.

“I think we learned just how similar relationships are,” Ayesha Curry said in a recent interview. “It was nice to have those moments where you think you’re doing something wrong or, like, something’s weird about yourselves and everybody’s like, ‘No, we do that, too.’ It was also really cool to have the reassurance that we know each other really well.”

“That is true,” Steph Curry added.

The two said they wanted to jump into the game show world because they’d always wanted to work on a project together and were inspired by the ’70s game show “TattleTales,” on which celebrities and their spouses answered questions about each other and won money for the studio audience.

“It was just so lighthearted, fun and funny and felt like a big date night,” Ayesha Curry said.

They pitched a reboot of the show with Fremantle, which created the original. HBO Max greenlit it, and a fresh spin on the classic game show was born.

Couples compete for donations to the charities of their choice. Although the Currys take on hosting duties, there’s also always a bonus round in which they compete with the couples for an additional donation to the winning couple’s charity of choice.

Questions are funny and awkward, on purpose. There’s also plenty of alcohol available to help ease any nerves.

“If you had a warning label attached to you, what would it most likely say?” Ayesha Curry asks the celebrity couples in one episode, a clip of which was teased in the show's trailer.

“He always has an erection,” Ginnifer Goodwin says of husband and fellow actor Josh Dallas.

Some of the many other celebrity couples on the show are: Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts, Tituss Burgess and Pablo Salinas, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott, Terry Crews and Rebecca King-Crews, and Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne.

The Currys said it was fun to step out of their usual comfort zones to tackle something new together. They also enjoyed inviting friends, as well as couples they don’t know quite as well, to take part.

“I learned how great of a host she is,” Steph Curry said of Ayesha. “She was nervous and anxious about filling that role, but she made everyone feel comfortable, right at home. I had the easy job of bringing some fun and comedy, obviously pouring some drinks.”

Ayesha Curry also helped make sure the questions were “juicy and spicy enough but relatable and approachable for every couple,” Steph Curry added.

“Hopefully everybody loves it.”