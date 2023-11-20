Suki Waterhouse, longtime girlfriend of Robert Pattinson, reveals pregnancy during concert

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Singer and actor Suki Waterhouse revealed that she is pregnant during a performance on Sunday at the Corona Capital music festival in Mexico City.

"I decided to wear something particularly sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," Waterhouse said on stage while wearing a sparkly pink mini dress.

The “Daisy Jones & the Six” star was cheered on by fans as she turned to the side to show off her pregnant belly, adding, "I'm not sure if it's working."

Waterhouse has been dating "Twilight" and "Batman" actor Robert Pattinson, 37, for five years.

During an interview with the Sunday Times in February, Waterhouse spoke about how she is "shocked" to have been happy with someone for that long.

"I’m always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up (on my phone) or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me," she said. "We’ve always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious."

The couple made their first official red carpet debut together last December, after trying to keep the relationship private since 2018.

Pattinson responded to rumors about the relationship during a Sunday Times interview in 2019, telling the outlet that letting people in to his relationship "devalues what love is."

“If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall, it ends better,” he said.

In May, the couple posed together for photos at the Met Gala.

Representatives for Waterhouse and Pattinson did not immediately respond to NBC News requests for comment.