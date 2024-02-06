Taylor Swift drops track list for 'The Tortured Poets Department'

The day after Taylor Swift announced she has a new album on the way, she’s gifting fans with another reveal: the track list.

While she was accepting her 13th Grammy Award on Sunday, the pop star told fans that she had a secret to spill.

“I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19,” Swift during her acceptance speech for best pop album.

Right after, the cover art for “The Tortured Poets Department" appeared on her social media platforms.

On Monday, she shared the track list. One song features Post Malone and another features Florence and the Machine.

The track list is below.