Are you ready for it?
Taylor Swift can add another record to her impressive resume. The Grammy winner's upcoming concert film "Taylor Swift: Eras Tour," has broken the record for the most single-day advance ticket sales revenue at AMC Theatres with a whopping $26 million.
The movie theater company announced that Swift's film beat the record previously held by "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which held the previous one-day AMC record with $16.9 million in sales, according to a news release.
Swift's fans "shattered" the record in just three hours, AMC said.
The film, which will hit theaters Oct. 13, is already pushing out the competition. The upcoming horror movie, "The Exorcist: Believer” announced it was changing its release date, which was originally set for the same day.
Jason Blum, founder of Blumhouse Productions and one of the film’s producers, tweeted: “Look what you made me do. The Exorcist: Believer moves to 10/6/23.”
Adding: “#TaylorWins.”
Swift wrote on Instagram that she encourages her fans known as "Swifties" to wear "Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged."
AMC said that it will be adding additional showtimes because of the "unprecedented demand."