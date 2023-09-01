Are you ready for it?

Taylor Swift can add another record to her impressive resume. The Grammy winner's upcoming concert film "Taylor Swift: Eras Tour," has broken the record for the most single-day advance ticket sales revenue at AMC Theatres with a whopping $26 million.

The movie theater company announced that Swift's film beat the record previously held by "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which held the previous one-day AMC record with $16.9 million in sales, according to a news release.

Swift's fans "shattered" the record in just three hours, AMC said.