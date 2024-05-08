A new series in 'The Office' universe is headed to Peacock

"The Office" universe is getting a new show.

Peacock announced on Wednesday that it has picked up a new untitled mockumentary series from "The Office" creator Greg Daniels and "Nathan For You" co-creator Michael Koman.

The show will follow a struggling Midwestern newspaper and its publisher's attempts to revitalize it with a group of volunteer reporters, according to a press release.

NBC News and Peacock are both units of NBCUniversal.

Rainn Wilson and Director Greg Daniels at 'The Office' set. Justin Lubin / NBCUniversal via Getty Imagesfile

"The White Lotus" actor Sabrina Impacciatore and "Ex-Machina" star Domhnall Gleeson will lead the ensemble cast. The series begins production in July. It's unclear when the show will air.

“It’s been more than ten years since the final episode of 'The Office' aired on NBC, and the acclaimed comedy series continues to gain popularity and build new generations of fans on Peacock,” said Lisa Katz, president of NBCUniversal Entertainment.

"The Office" was adapted from a British sitcom of the same name created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant. Gervais and Merchant are executive producing this new series alongside Howard Klein, Ben Silverman and Banijay Americas.

The American version of "The Office" ran for nine seasons from 2005 to 2013. It has grown a cult following over the years, spawning various memes and classic quotes.

When Daniels and Mike Schur were working on “Parks and Recreation,” a popular American political satire mockumentary series starring Amy Poehler, it was reportedly originally supposed to be a spinoff of “The Office.”

In 2012, NBC reportedly decided to not move forward on a spin-off based on the character Dwight Schrute, played by Rainn Wilson.

"The Office" alum Leslie David Baker, who starred as Stanley Hudson, spearheaded a Kickstarter campaign in 2020 to get a spin-off centered around his character. The actor ended up giving back $110,000 worth of fan donations in 2023, since the show never came to be.