TikTok duo who composed 'The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical' get Grammy nod

A TikTok musical has made the transition from social media darling to Grammy-nominated album.

Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, known professionally as Barlow & Bear, received their first-ever Grammy-nomination on Tuesday for Best Musical Theater Album.

While musicians like Lil Nas X have had their careers jump started by the platform, “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical," based on the hit Netflix series "Bridgerton," is arguably the first album conceptualized on TikTok, turned into a mainstream album and then recognized by the Grammys with a nomination.

The show "Bridgerton," which debuted on Netflix last year, is a period romance about the powerful Bridgerton family and their children's attempts at finding love.

The album idea originated in January after Barlow posted a TikTok posing a question: “Okay, but what if ‘Bridgerton‘ was a musical?”

She sang a part of a ballad that would go on to be the album's closing song titled, "Ocean Away."

From there, the concept exploded, with Barlow and Bear sharing clips of new songs they were working on with their audience on TikTok.

Since the album's release in September, the songs have been streamed millions of times.

A clip of Barlow and Bear crying as they learned the album was nominated on Tuesday has been viewed more than 265,000 times.