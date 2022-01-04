Ukraine’s culture minister blasts 'Emily in Paris' for 'offensive' Ukrainian character

"Emily In Paris" is being criticized by Oleksandr Tkachenko, Ukraine's culture minister, for its portrayal of a Ukrainian character featured in the show's second season.

Netflix's comedy-drama follows Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) as she navigates life in Paris as an American marketing executive. In the second season, which debuted in December, Emily partners up with a blonde Ukrainian woman named Petra (Daria Panchenko) during one of her French classes. After French class, the two go shopping, and Petra pulls Emily out of the store while the pair are dressed in clothing they haven't paid for.

Tkachenko described the depiction of Petra as "offensive."

"In Emily in Paris, we have a caricature image of a Ukrainian woman, which is unacceptable," he wrote in a Telegram message posted on Dec. 24. "On the other hand, it is also offensive. Will Ukrainians be seen as such abroad? Who steal, want to get everything for free, be afraid of deportation? That should not be the case."

Some people also criticized the show on Twitter for its one-dimensional portrayal of Ukrainians, with some noting Petra was not a Ukrainian name.

Netflix did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment.

The first season of "Emily in Paris" became Netflix's most popular comedy series of 2020, according to the company. A week after its debut, the second season became the streaming platform's second most popular show worldwide, after "The Witcher."