'Below Deck Down Under' praised for handling of incident with naked crew member getting into bed of sleeping castmate

The production team and cast of "Below Deck Down Under" are being commended for their handling of consent issues after Monday night's episode featured a naked man entering a woman's bed while she was unconscious.

The episode of the Bravo reality series, which follows the crew of a superyacht on their voyages at sea, opens with the cast returning from an evening out in Cairns, Australia.

Margot Sisson, who works on the charter vessel, is seen going to bed. At the end of the prior episode, Sisson was intoxicated and told the ship's chief steward, Aesha Scott, that she wanted to sleep and "no Luke."

Once Scott has left Sisson to deal with a power outage, fellow castmate Luke Jones enters Sisson's bedroom in a towel while she is asleep.

Camera crews and production step in to ask Jones to leave after he climbs into her bed. Jones also appeared intoxicated during the incident.

"Luke, we gotta get you down," a production member says. "I gotta get you out of here because she wants to go to bed."

Jones eventually goes to the door after the light turns on and asks production, "Can you f--- off for a second?” before slamming the door and holding it closed against the production team.

Video is blurred but it’s clear Jones has no clothes on when he comes to the door.

Margot Sisson and Luke Jones. Bravo

He then puts a towel over his front before leaving and locking himself in his own bedroom.

Scott alerted the ship's captain, Jason Chambers, to the situation and opened up about her own history of sexual assault in an emotional on-camera moment. Chambers then informed Jones he had to leave for a hotel for the night and was terminated the next morning.

"We don't actually know what would have happened, but being in her bed naked — and she's got no idea — it actually makes my skin crawl," Scott said during the episode. "You have no right to put someone unconscious into that position."

Jones did not immediately respond to a message requesting comment from NBC News on Tuesday.

Fans who watched the episode, which streamed on Peacock, praised the actions of the production and crew. Some also said they believed a potential sexual assault was thwarted by their intervention.

"The #BelowDeckDownUnder producers, Captain Jason, and Aesha gave A MASTERCLASS on prioritizing the safety of employees above everything. Hats off to them," one viewer tweeted.

The rest of the episode handles the fallout from the incident, including a touching moment where Sisson is consoled by two other women and assured she is not to blame for what happened.

"I feel, like, disappointed in myself," Sisson said during a confessional. "I feel embarrassed, sad. I’m shocked and I’m processing it but I’m honestly just, I just feel so loved. It’s a lot of different emotions at once.”

Chambers also had a meeting regarding Jones' termination with the entire crew in which he also expresses that a "closed door" represents a boundary.

"Our cabin is our safety zone," Chambers said. "That door is our boundary, that door is not to be opened unless it’s consensual. To walk into into someone else’s room without consent, indecent, is my limit.”

Another member of the cast, Laura Bileskalne, was terminated after Chambers learned that she also made a colleague uncomfortable by entering his room and trying to give him a massage without his consent. Bileskalne also made comments to Sisson defending Chambers, claiming he was likely "only joking" and is a "sexual person."

“There’s a big disconnect now and it’s not where I want part of my team," Chambers said. "You’ve actually disrespected what I set out to do.”

“I understand what you said and I’ll respect it," Bileskalne responded.

“You didn’t show that," Chambers said moments before firing her.

Representatives for Bravo did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Bravo is owned by NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.