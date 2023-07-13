Actors ready to add star power to the picket line

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

LOS ANGELES — Hollywood’s actors union is officially on strike for the first time since 1980.

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday joined thousands of screenwriters, who have been picketing for more than two months now, in halting film and TV production.

Some of SAG-AFTRA’s most famous faces have already voiced support for the strike, including the stars of recently premiered films "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer."

A day ahead of the national board’s unanimous vote to strike, Margot Robbie said at the London premiere of "Barbie" that she was "absolutely" prepared to strike.

“I’m very much in support of all the unions,” Robbie told Sky News on the pink carpet. "And I’m a part of SAG, so I would absolutely stand by that."

On Wednesday, the cast of "Oppenheimer" walked out of the movie’s United Kingdom premiere as well. Director Christopher Nolan told the audience the cast was "off to write their picket signs" in support of the strike.

While still on the red carpet, Matt Damon had said that the cast had talked beforehand and attended with plans to support the strike.

“Once the strike is officially called," we're walking, he said. “That’s why we moved this [red carpet] up, because we know the second it’s called, we’re going home.”

Emily Blunt echoed Damon’s sentiments just before the strike was announced.

“​​Obviously we stand with all of the actors,” Blunt said. “And at whatever point it’s called, we’re going to be going home and standing together through it because I want everyone to get a fair deal.”

When asked about the strikes, Cillian Murphy told Deadline Hollywood he stands by his colleagues.

Florence Pugh said attending the “Oppenheimer” premiere was important to her as a way to acknowledge everyone involved in a film production.

“It’s a huge deal for me to be here, and it’s also a huge deal for me to be in lockstep with all of my peers and my guild and every other guild that matters,” Pugh said. “Both can matter at the same time.”

Josh Hartnett voiced his support for the strikes at Wednesday’s premiere as well.

“We’re very much the face of the acting world in this moment right here. So if it’s going to work at all, we have to be part of it,” he said on the red carpet. “And it’s, I think, a very important time in these negotiations for both the writers and the actors to kind of set the ground rules for the future because so much is changing so quickly.”

Some celebrities are expressing their thoughts online.

Cynthia Nixon took to Twitter on Thursday:

“The @sagaftra strike has at last arrived. I am proud to be standing tall with the @WGAWest and @WGAEast as actors and writers together demand a fair share of the record-breaking profits the studios have been reaping from our labor for far too long.

We will win this! ✊🏻🔥🔥🔥✊🏻”

Jamie Lee Curtis shared several posts on Instagram in support of SAG-AFTRA.

“It looks like it’s time to take down the MASKS,” one read, “And pick up The SIGNS.”