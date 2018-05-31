Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Roseanne Barr, true to form, has not shied away from the spotlight even after the abrupt cancellation of her hit ABC sitcom, treating her more than 800,000 Twitter followers to a string of apologies and defiant provocations.

But her small-screen husband, on the other hand, has remained largely tight-lipped about the end of "Roseanne." John Goodman told an "Entertainment Tonight" videographer on Wednesday that he would "rather say nothing than to cause more trouble."

The actor suggested he would like to move past the swirl of controversy, claiming he had not even followed news coverage of the racist tweet that prompted ABC to axe the "Roseanne" reboot.

"I wasn't going to get an Emmy anyway," Goodman said with a shrug. "I've been up there 12 times already, and if I didn't get one, I'm not going to get one." (Goodman has actually been nominated for 11 Emmy awards, including six nods for his role as Dan Conner on the original run of "Roseanne.")

Goodman's comments come amid a flurry of speculation over whether "Roseanne," or some modified version of the show, could carry on without its titular star.

Variety, citing multiple sources close to the situation, reported on Thursday that there have been preliminary discussions among producers about ways to keep the ensemble together without Barr. Three key producers, including co-star Sara Gilbert, could meet with ABC executives as soon as Friday, according to Variety.

NBC News has not independently confirmed that report. Goodman, for his part, told the "Entertainment Tonight" videographer that he did not know anything about plans to salvage the series.

"You've heard more than I have," said Goodman, 65.

In a tweet on Wednesday night, Barr praised Goodman and another co-star, Laurie Metcalf, for their work on the show — and struck a note of regret.

I just wish ABC had not thrown two of the greatest actors in the world out with me-Laurie and John. I'm so sick over this-they will never have better character actors on their network. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 31, 2018

Barr has also apologized to the crew members who lost their jobs after her incendiary tweet, in which she referred to Valerie Jarrett, a former senior adviser to Barack Obama, as a "child" of the "Muslim Brotherhood" and "Planet of the Apes."