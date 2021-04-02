Regé-Jean Page will not appear in the second season of 'Bridgerton'

Regé-Jean Page, the actor who delighted fans of Netflix's "Bridgerton" as the suave and debonaire Simon Bassett, Duke of Hastings, will not appear in the second season of the series, according to Netflix.

The official Twitter account for "Bridgerton" shared the news Friday afternoon in the form of a letter from Lady Whistledown's Society Papers.

"While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton's quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings," the statement said. "We'll miss Simon's presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family. Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer — more intriguing romance than my readers may be able to bear."

In an Instagram post acknowledging his departure, Page said: "Ride of a lifetime."

While Netflix viewers may be surprised by Page's sudden departure, in the books upon which the series is based, the Duke of Hastings character is mainly limited to the first volume, Variety reported.

In exclusive comments, Page told Variety that he joined the show because he was promised a "one-season arc" with his character.

After Shondaland producers pitched the actor on the Duke of Hastings role in this way, Page said he remembers thinking: "'That's interesting,' because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on."