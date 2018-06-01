Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

"A storm's a comin," Stormy Daniels told Alec Baldwin's President Donald Trump directly by phone Saturday night during the opening skit of "Saturday Night Live."

Stephanie Clifford, better known by her adult film name Stormy Daniels, made a surprise cameo during an already star-studded cast of Ben Stiller, Martin Short, Scarlett Johanssen and Jimmy Fallon playing Trump administration officials, family members and Trump's two most famous lawyers of the moment, Michael Cohen and Rudy Giuliani.

Cohen, played by Stiller, calls President Donald Trump from a street payphone in order to talk public relations damage control after the revelation this week that Trump had repaid Cohen $130,000 to keep Daniels quiet about her alleged affair with the president.

“How are you holding up in prison,” Trump, played by Baldwin, asks Cohen.

"I’m not in prison," Cohen responds.

"Give it a couple weeks," Baldwin's Trump quips, as the camera pans to two bemused FBI agents listening in on the call.

What follows was a series of additional phone calls to Trump's former personal physician, Harold Bornstein (Short), Melania Trump (Cecily Strong), Rudy Giuliani (Kate McKinnon) and Ivanka and Jared Kushner (Johanssen and Fallon) spoofing on Cohen's role as Trump's fixer.

Eventually Baldwin's Trump orders Stiller's Cohen to fix the Stormy Daniels problem "once and for all" and get her on the phone.

"Just tell me, what do you need for this to all go away," Baldwin asks.

"A resignation," Daniels, played by herself, says.

"I solved North and South Korea why can’t I solve us,” Baldwin says.

"Sorry Donald, it's too late for that. I know you don’t believe in climate change, but a storm’s a comin’, baby,” Daniels says with her now-widely recognizable smirk.

"SNL" was hosted Saturday by singer, rapper, actor, writer, director and producer Donald Glover, who poked fun at his many talents in his monologue.

"A lot of people like to call me a triple threat," Glover said. "I kinda like to call myself just a threat."

The "Atlanta" star and main character in the forthcoming "Solo: A Star Wars Story," joked about having tried out for the "SNL" twice before he became "rich."

Only the second person to do double duty, hosting and starring as the musical guest, Glover’s alter ego, the Grammy award-winning Childish Gambino performed several times throughout the show.