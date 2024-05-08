'Wednesday' season 2 to feature bevy of new cast members

More of Nevermore Academy? Yes, please!

“Wednesday” is officially in production for season two. According to Netflix, the new season will feature new cast members, an exciting new storyline, and of course, more Wednesday Addams.

In January 2023, Netflix released a trailer for the second season of the show starring Jenna Ortega.

The announcement is more of a quick recap of the previous season than a reveal of anything new.

But Ortega’s commentary is to die for: Speaking as Wednesday (the show is a spinoff of the classic Addams Family comics/TV Show and films), the actor notes that in the first season she was hunted and haunted and (cut to a shot of her doing her now-signature dance), “mimicked millions of times across the Internet.”

We do love a character who knows when to break the fourth wall. Ortega’s performance at the school dance in a black dress (naturally) has spun off imitators everywhere, from fans on TikTok to a figure skater to Lisa Rinna and even Lady Gaga (whose song “Bloody Mary” provides the soundtrack to part of the video).

And during that first season, Ortega became a breakout star, with videos of her early work surfacing (check her out on “Days of Our Lives”!) and even her co-star Victor Dorobantu’s hand (as Thing) is now an object of fascination.

YouTube commenters are cheering the promised return.

“I really liked how Wednesday thanked us fans for the support on this preview,” wrote Pepito.

“Jena (sic) Ortega is truly extraordinary, the season two is going to be a masterpiece for sure. I can’t wait for season 2, Wednesday Adams never disappoints,” wrote Thibault.

And Ray Hernandez added, “Jenna was born to be Wednesday! She truly gave the character the best of her, season 2 will be incredible.”

As for Ortega-as-Wednesday in the video, she adds that the whole first season and all the acclaim has “been pure torture.” Pause. “Thank you.”

And just after that, a chyron reveals, “More misery is coming.”

But when? Read on to find more details about “Wednesday” Season Two.

When will ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 premiere?

“Wednesday” Season Two does not have a premiere date as yet, but keep checking back for more updates.

What will ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 be about?

According to Netflix, the second season will be a continuation of the first. We’ll see Wednesday solving more supernatural mysteries at Nevermore Academy.

Ortega also spoke about her hopes for the upcoming season during an interview with Jimmy Fallon in March.

“I think we want to up the horror aspect of it a little bit and then get Wednesday out of her romantic situation and just let her be her own individual and fight her own crime,” Ortega said on “The Tonight Show.”

While speaking with Dax Shepard on his “Armchair Expert” podcast, Ortega noted that she wasn’t the biggest fan of her character’s love triangle between Xavier Thorpe (Percy Hynes White) and Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan).

“I don’t think I’ve ever had to put my foot down more on a set in a way that I had to on ‘Wednesday,’” she said during the episode. “Everything that (Wednesday) does, everything I had to play, did not make sense for her character at all. Her being in a love triangle made no sense.”

It looks like executive producer Tim Burton heard her plea because in June 2023, Ortega revealed that the show will be “ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday.”

On Variety’s Actors on Actors series, she called that a “really great” decision.

Aside from that, Ortega told Vanity Fair in February 2024 that the new season will also be “more episodic,” whereas every episode will feel like a short film.

“We’re definitely expanding on the supernatural world. Our show had all sorts of werewolves and vampires and da-ta-da. And I think we expand on that a little bit,” she said.

Who is in the cast of ‘Wednesday’ Season 2?

According to Netflix, Ortega will return to the show as not only a main character, but as an executive producer as well.

She’ll be joined by her co-stars Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene), Georgie Farmer (Ajax), Victor Dorobantu (Thing), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams) and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Deputy Ritchie Santiago).

Plus, Jamie McShane (Sheriff Donovan Galpin) and Fred Armisen (Uncle Fester) will also return in guest starring roles.

However, there will also be a bevy of new actors joining Season Two, such as Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah Taylor, Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo and Joonas Suotamo.

Percy Hynes White, who played will not be returning, per the casting announcement. White faced allegations of sexual assault last year, which he denied.

White responded to the casting in an Instagram story.

“I had so much fun working on this show,” he wrote alongside a photo of the new cast. “I can’t wait to watch season 2. Much love.”

Naomi J. Ogawa, a Season One regular, also will not return.