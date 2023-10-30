Charli D’Amelio gets called out for 'cosplaying' as a Walmart cashier

A viral video of Charli D’Amelio posing as a Walmart cashier has drawn backlash from some social media users, who called out the influencer for “cosplaying” working-class life as a multimillionaire.

D’Amelio was recorded posing for photos as she scanned bags of popcorn at the checkout counter with an employee vest and a name tag on.

In a photo posted on her official Instagram account, in which Walmart is tagged, it appears the visit to one of the chain's stores was part of a promotion for the launch of her popcorn line, Be Happy Snacks. The brand’s TikTok page also used video of D’Amelio at Walmart dressed as one if its employees as part of the brand’s overall promotion, writing in the video's text: "us checking people out knowing they have their new favorite snack."

The viral backlash is the latest instance of fans’ calling out celebrities for being out of touch.

A spokesperson for D’Amelio did not respond to a request for comment about the video and the online response. A spokesperson for the brand also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

D’Amelio was one of the first major creators to rise to TikTok fame in 2019 for her viral dance videos; she quickly became the platform’s most followed creator. She held on to that title for two years, and this year she was named one of Forbes’ Top Five Creators. She made $17.5 million, according to Forbes.

Her sister, Dixie, who also appears in some of the promotional videos for the popcorn, also made the list, amassing $11.5 million, according to Forbes. Their family stars in a Hulu reality show, which debuted in 2021.

Charli’s dad, Marc D’Amelio, a co-founder and the CEO of D’Amelio Brands, touched on the Walmart partnership in a news release ahead of the popcorn’s launch.

“By collaborating with Walmart, we are able to offer our products to a community of food lovers who celebrate trying new flavors and products nationwide,” he said.

Some of D’Amelio’s followers commended her on the launch of a new product in comments on her social media announcement Saturday. But others were quick to criticize her, as well as her sister.

In one video, Charli and Dixie stock shelves, ride in shopping carts and go to the register together.

"I wish I had enough money to cosplay as a retail worker, so fun being in the working class," a commenter wrote.

"I can barely afford to live as a retail worker but glad ur having fun lol," another wrote.

The backlash spilled over onto X after the account Pop Crave posted video of Charli at the register.

"i don’t even hate charli d’amelio like that, but there will always be something SOOOOOOO disconnected and sinister about literal millionaires cosplaying working class people who make next to nothing," an X user wrote.

"Cosplaying as a cashier at walmart while being a multi millionaire is the cringiest video topic lmao. ‘Hi guys it’s Charli and today we are going to see how normal people live for a day,’” another X user wrote.

Other celebrities have faced similar blowback.

In March 2022, a video clip of Kim Kardashian's interview with Variety went viral after she shared her "best advice for women in business," which was “Get your f---ing ass up and work.”

“It seems like nobody wants to work these days,” she added. Following viral backlash, Kardashian said the comment had been “taken out of context.”

Some celebrities appear to get more grace from fans in such instances. Online, some compared D’Amelio's Walmart video to when Lana Del Rey was spotted in Alabama serving customers at a Waffle House last month.

The response appeared to be generally positive, with patrons snapping selfies with Del Rey and sharing their excitement online.

Del Rey told The Hollywood Reporter that the viral moment stemmed from a casual morning visit to the diner chain. “We were on our third hour, and the servers asked, ‘Do you guys want shirts?’” Del Rey said. “Hell yeah! We were thrilled.”