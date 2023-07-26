More than 40 million people in the U.S. live in urban heat islands, climate group finds

About 41 million people in the U.S. live in urban heat islands, where city topography elevates temperatures by at least 8 degrees Fahrenheit, according to an analysis published Wednesday by Climate Central, a nonprofit research group.

Urban heat islands occur when cities replace land cover such as forest, open water and greenery with buildings, pavement and other materials that absorb and retain heat. While the heat effect is most noticeable during summertime, urban heat islands are warmer all year-round.

The Climate Central analysis covers 44 cities and highlights how certain populations are affected more acutely by global warming, in which global surface temperatures have risen at rates unprecedented in 2,000 years, according to the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

“We’re basically talking about a phenomenon where there’s a measurable increase in urban air temperatures that’s caused by the way the city is built,” said Kaitlyn Trudeau, a climate scientist with Climate Central. “It’s additional warming that is caused by dark building materials, dark pavement, building heights, population density and lack of green space.”

The report comes as a separate group of climate scientists said Tuesday that the heat waves simultaneously baking parts of the U.S. and Europe were “virtually impossible” if not for climate change.

The analysis relies on a database that classifies census tracts into 16 different land types. A city census tract can be dominated by compact high-rise buildings, large low-rise buildings, dense trees or a combination of several land types.

Different land types correspond to changes in temperatures, according to a methodology developed by researchers in 2020. Using this method, Climate Central researchers were able to calculate temperature increases for different cities, said Jen Brady, a researcher with the nonprofit.