Floods reinvigorate push from climate activists for Vermont wetlands restoration

The storms that slammed parts of Vermont last week with more than 8 inches of rain and led to widespread flooding have invigorated calls from local environmentalists to restore wetlands they say can provide environmentally friendly protection for communities across the state.

A proposal introduced in the Legislature this year calls for expanded protections, enhancement and growth of wetlands areas to produce a net gain of wetlands acreage. Wetlands can play a crucial role in flood control by absorbing excess rainwater and reducing the risk of downstream flooding. They store water during heavy rain events and can protect surrounding communities. Climate resilience experts consider wetlands to be critical green infrastructure.

Climate advocates have been advocating for years at the state level for legislators to take a more serious look at protecting and rebuilding the state’s wetlands. Vermont has lost 35% of its wetlands acreage since the Industrial Revolution. In 2021 the state implemented an ambitious climate action plan that calls for investments to ensure the resilience and viability of Vermont’s farms, forests and natural lands. Since then, legislators have stopped short of enacting policies that would move the needle on many of the adaptation recommendations.

“They are not acting in a serious way per their funding priorities,” said Jon Groveman, the policy and water program director for the Vermont Natural Resources Council. Groveman and other environmental activists are lobbying for policies that would grow and expand the state’s wetlands, rather than just work to protect what is left.