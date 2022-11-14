Polar bears, pushed on land by climate change, get their own radar

As climate change diminishes sea ice from coastal communities in the Arctic and the subarctic, researchers expect polar bears to range further into the towns and camps in this remote part of the world.

Now, researchers in Churchill, Canada — sometimes called the polar bear capital of the world — are exploring whether radar technology could provide an early warning of the largest land carnivores’ presence.

They hope the technology, which could cost as little as a few thousand dollars to implement in its smallest form, could become part of a strategy to prevent conflict between polar bears and people from boiling over in a world where fast-rising temperatures are pushing animals out of their usual habitats.

Geoff York and KT Miller install a mobile radar tower in Churchill, Manitoba, which hosts the SpotterRF radar to detect polar bears. York is the senior director of conservation at Polar Bears International. Miller is the organization's director of field programs. Erinn Hermsen / Polar Bears International

“If we’re asking people to conserve a large predator like a polar bear, we have to make sure people who live and work with them are safe,” said Geoff York, the senior director of conservation and staff scientist at Polar Bears International, which has led testing of several versions of this equipment. The technology could be fully deployed for the first time as soon as next summer.

Churchill, a small village on the western edge of Hudson Bay in northern Manitoba, Canada, offers some of the best access to polar bear viewing in the world. When the sea ice along the bay melts, the bears migrate to make their home on land and wait for the ice to return.

“Churchill is unique in that bears come to shore, depending on the year from July to August, and they’re on land until this time of year,” York said, adding that as many as 800 bears come ashore near Churchill and nearby Indigenous Cree communities.

Along the Hudson Bay, ice tends to re-form first near Churchill, according to Tom Smith, a wildlife biologist at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.

“The bears are not feeding. They’re waiting. It provides people an opportunity to see bears in a natural habitat,” he said. “It makes it ideal to test new technologies.”

Although every season is different, climate change is lengthening the amount of time bears are away from sea ice here.

“Bears are spending up to 43 more days off the ice,” York said.

Bear encounters are common enough that Churchill has its own bear alert program, which began in 1982. Call a hotline — 675 BEAR — and trained responders will come to haze bears away from town or immobilize them. The program also has a facility to hold problem bears.

For a polar bear hot spot like Churchill, the response program makes sense.

But as climate change limits sea ice habitat, it’s expected to push more hungry bears toward communities that haven’t dealt with these creatures before.