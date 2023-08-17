Left unchecked, Maui’s nonnative grasses turned into wildfire fuel

Michael Walker, Hawaii’s fire protection forester, urged state lawmakers last year to make a relatively meager financial commitment to boost wildfire preparedness: about $1.5 million.

That money, in the form of a bill that would have funded new firebreaks, livestock grazing and water infrastructure for firefighting, was meant to ensure some safety from the nonnative and highly flammable grasses that cover a large part of Hawaii.

The bill died in committee.

“This is something they’ve been asking for years and this is the furthest it’s ever gotten,” said state Rep. Darius Kila, a Democrat who sponsored the bill. “We have to be better about being proactive.”

The fires that last week destroyed Lahaina and killed at least 110 people were driven by some factors outside of local officials’ control, like drought conditions and hurricane-strength winds. But the proliferation of quick-burning grass fuels and the lack of action and funding to address them loom as the biggest missed opportunity — and one that highlights the challenges state and local officials face in taking action to head off natural disasters.

Wildfire experts in Hawaii warned for years that overgrown grasses put communities like Lahaina at extreme risk for wildfire destruction, but officials struggled to fund projects and introduce policies used elsewhere in the country to reduce danger. This meant fallow fields often sat unused, providing more land for the grasses to spread — in many cases, the real estate value of land exceeds what farmers can pay to lease it. Mark Thorne, a rangeland scientist and a board member of the nonprofit Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization, said there aren’t any incentives or mandates to keep the landscape clear of grasses.

“It was a matter of time before something happened,” said Thorne, who added that the winds driving the fire were extreme and the scale of the tragedy could not have been predicted. “In the case of Lahaina, we hadn’t taken all the steps we could to reduce the risk.”