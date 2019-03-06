Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 6, 2019, 6:43 PM UTC By Shaiann Frazier

Kicking off the Women’s History Month, NASA announced on Tuesday that their first-ever all female spacewalk will take place later this month.

The March 29 spacewalk will feature astronauts Anne McClain and Christina Koch, who will be aided on the ground by flight directors, Mary Lawrence and Kristen Facciol, who work as NASA’s flight control team in Houston.

McClain and Koch were both chosen from NASA’s 2013 astronaut candidate class, the second highest number of applicants that NASA has ever received. As part of the class, they received technical training at space centers to prepare for missions involving low- Earth orbits, asteroids, and Mars.

In the past, spacewalks have been mostly conducted by male astronauts, with the help of some female space members. And they usually occur when astronauts need to make mechanical repairs or test equipment in space, which typically last about five to eight hours.

Valentina Tereshkova became the first woman to make it to space in 1963. Sally Ride was the first American woman to arrive in space, with her male crew members in 1983.

This will be McClain’s first time in space and Koch’s first spacewalk.