Between cleansers, serums and moisturizers, knowing which products are useful to your skin care routine (and which aren’t) can be tricky. One product that has teetered the line between essential and unnecessary are toners, which are water-like formulas used as an in-between step after cleansing and before moisturizing.
“Toner helps remove excess oils on the skin to help prepare it for applying products like serums and moisturizers,” says Dr. Ryan Turner, a board-certified dermatologist based in New York City.
Wondering if they’re right — or necessary — for you? We spoke to experts about who toners are best for and what to look for when shopping for one. We also put together a list of what to shop based on their recommendations and guidance.
Our top picks
- Best overall: Sk-II Facial Treatment Clear Lotion Toner
- Best for enlarged pores: SkinCeuticals Conditioning Toner
- Best hydrating: Paula’s Choice Advanced Replenishing Toner
How we picked the best toners
Toners can help reduce the appearance of enlarged pores, remove makeup or dirt left behind after cleansing and hydrate the skin, according to our experts. When shopping they recommend keeping the following factors in mind:
- Ingredients: Toners are available in both alcohol-based and non alcohol-based formulas. Alcohol-based toners can help balance oil production and are therefore better for those with oily skin types, while non alcohol-based toners are more gentle and won’t dry out the skin. Aside from a formula’s base, look for specific ingredients that accommodate your skin type and skin concerns. Some common ingredients in a toner are chemical exfoliants like AHAs and BHAs to promote cell turnover, as well as hyaluronic acid to hydrate.
- Function: A toner’s formula will determine your results. Some aim to refine the skin tone and unclog pores, while others address issues like dullness, dehydration and restoring the skin barrier. In any case, consider what your areas of concern are and choose a toner accordingly.
The best toners of 2023
We spoke to dermatologists about their favorite toners and compiled their recommendations below. We also included a few products we love based on their guidance.
SkinCeuticals Conditioning Toner
Ideal for normal to oily skin types, this alcohol-based clarifying toner will help draw out pore-clogging excess oil from the skin. It does so via a combination of decongesting chemical exfoliants like glycolic acid (an AHA) and salicylic acid (a BHA), says Dr. Marianna Blyumin-Karasik, a board-certified dermatologist and co-founder of Precision Skin Institute in Florida. The fragrance-free formula also has eucalyptus essential oil to leave skin feeling refreshed, according to the brand.
Key ingredients: Glycolic acid, salicylic acid and eucalyptus oil | Skin type: Normal-oily
PCA Skin Nutrient Toner
Blyumin-Karasik recommends this exfoliating toner if you have sensitive skin and are looking for a soothing formula. It’s formulated with pumpkin wine — which is made by fermenting a whole pumpkin — that delivers vitamins A and C to the skin, while lactic acid, a gentle AHA, helps moisturize it, according to PCA Skin. You can use it once a day at morning or night.
Key ingredients: Pumpkin wine, lactic acid and aminoguanidine | Skin type: All skin types
Paula’s Choice Advanced Replenishing Toner
Blyumin-Karasik recommends this toner from Paula’s Choice for those with dry skin. It’s formulated with licorice root extract that can help brighten up the complexion, as well as hyaluronic acid to draw moisture to the skin, according to Blyumin-Karasik. The consistency, which is unlike traditional toners that are more watery, has more of a milky texture that may feel more substantial and hydrating for those with dry skin.
Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, linoleic acid and evening primrose oil | Skin type: Normal to dry
Laneige Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer
While Laneige recommends this toner-moisturizer hybrid for all skin types, it’s especially great for those with dry, sensitive skin, says Dr. Reshmi Kapoor, a board-certified dermatologist and the owner and founder of Brooklyn Dermatology in New York City. Dry skin types may suffer from a compromised moisture barrier, where the outermost layer of skin that’s responsible for trapping water becomes damaged via things like over-exfoliation and UV rays. This hydrating formula is made with ceramides, which helps keep the skin barrier intact, and amino acid-rich white leaf tea water to soothe inflammation, according to the brand. Plus, it’s refillable — a nice touch if you’re looking to be more sustainable with your purchases.
Key ingredients: Ceramids, peptides and white leaf tea water | Skin type: All skin types
The Inkey List PHA Toner
This toner uses a PHA (poly-hydroxy acid) to exfoliate and improve skin texture, and combines it with niacinamide, says Kapoor. The niacinamide helps balance sebum production to keep your complexion from being too oily, and can calm redness and minimize breakouts, according to the brand. PHAs work similarly to AHAs in that they gently slough away dead skin cells while trapping moisture to prevent dehydration, making this a great option for those looking to tone their skin without stripping it.
Key ingredients: PHA, niacinamide and aloe leaf juice | Skin type: Dry, combination
Sk-II Facial Treatment Clear Lotion Toner
Even though it’s labeled as a lotion toner, this formula has a watery consistency that you should apply via cotton pad, according to Sk-II. With over 450 five-star reviews on Sephora, this has AHAs, like malic acid and lactic acid, to remove pore-clogging debris and dead skin cells, as well as salicylic acid, a popular BHA that helps minimize pore-clogging, breakout-inducing oils. Because it’s alcohol-free, it shouldn’t feel drying on the skin.
Key ingredients: Salicylic acid, lactic acid | Skin type: All skin types
Mario Badescu Hydrating Glow Toner
This toner works well for brightening and plumping up dry skin. I’ve used it on my dry and sensitive skin, and like that it balances PHA, a chemical exfoliant, with sodium hyaluronate, a type of hyaluronic acid, to keep skin hydrated. The peptide in the formula helps soften my skin, which is prone to flakiness. I also enjoy the small spout on the pour top — it makes pouring out the product into a cotton pad easier than other toners I’ve tried.
Key ingredients: Gluconolactone, jojoba seed oil, red algae extract | Skin type: Dry
How to shop for toners
When shopping, our experts recommend looking at several factors, including your specific skin type and the key ingredients in the formula. Below, we highlight their suggestions of things to consider.
- Choose a formula that caters to your skin type and skin goals. When shopping, first consider your skin type to ensure the toner you purchase will produce optimal results. While some toners have moisturizing ingredients and are better suited for dry skin types, others will balance sebum production and are ideal for those who lean oily. In general, those with dry skin should look for hydrating, non alcohol-based formulas, while those with oily skin should consider exfoliating toners, says Kapoor. You should also consider the skin issue you’re trying to address, whether it be enlarged pores, dullness or fine lines.
- Consider the ingredients. Toners can include a variety of active ingredients like exfoliants, humectants and antioxidants. Exfoliants help get rid of dead cells from the outermost layer of skin, humectants help draw water and moisture to the skin and antioxidants help protect against environmental damage. “For oily or acne-prone skin, look for exfoliating toners with AHAs (such as glycolic acid) or BHAs (such as salicylic acid),” says Kapoor. If you have dry skin, Kapoor says to be mindful of irritating ingredients. “Toners with astringent ingredients, such as ethyl alcohol or witch hazel, should be used with caution as they can be drying to the skin and disrupt the skin barrier, causing inflammation.” Instead, look for toners that are made with glycerin or hyaluronic acid. Aloe vera, ceramides and colloidal oatmeal are other dry skin-friendly ingredients to seek out. To combat dull skin or target signs of aging, Kapoor says antioxidants and peptides can help.
Meet our experts
At Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience.
- Reshmi Kapoor is a board-certified dermatologist and the owner and founder of Brooklyn Dermatology in New York City. She specializes in acne, melasma and hair loss.
- Marianna Blyumin-Karasik is a board-certified dermatologist and co-founder of Precision Skin Institute in Florida. She specializes in cosmetic, medical and surgical dermatology.
- Ryan Turner is a board-certified dermatologist based in New York City who practices cosmetic dermatology, general dermatology, surgical dermatology and laser surgery.
Why trust Select?
Michelle Rostamian has more than 10 years of experience covering beauty and skincare topics. For this story, Rostamian spoke with board-certified dermatologists about how to shop for toners, what to look for and which products were the best.
