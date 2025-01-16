If you ask for my OOTD (outfit of the day), there’s a 50% chance I’m wearing something from Abercrombie. (I’m actually wearing my Abercrombie Vegan Leather Pants right now.) It’s not a new obsession or shopping pattern — I’ve been an Abercrombie fan from the moment I could fit into their clothes as a preteen, and my obsession with the brand has only increased since. In my humble opinion, they make some of the best, most durable closet staples, including its loungewear.

Unfortunately for my wallet, they aren’t cheap, so I try only to splurge when I get birthday rewards or see a sale that’s simply too good to refuse. Right now is the latter: Abercrombie’s currently hosting an online-only sale, where you can get everything up to 50% off with free shipping on orders over $99. To help you find the best items on sale now, I compiled a list of my absolute favorite items along with NBC Select-staff favorites.

SKIP AHEAD Best Abercrombie apparel on sale | More Abercrombie apparel deals | Why trust NBC Select?

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

Best Abercrombie apparel on sale

After testing over 50 leggings, these made out our top 10 favorite pairs. They’re great for both exercising and lounging: “I wore these to mat Pilates and spin classes, and they’re stretchy and lightweight enough to move through a class while feeling supportive and without feeling any pinching or restriction,” says NBC Select social media assistant Caitlin Cusack. Theyalso have deep pockets that fit your phone, earbuds, keys and other essentials.

One of the best pieces in Abercrombie’s catalog, in my experience, are its hoodies; practically everyone I know (both men and women) owns one, myself included. This one has the perfect amount of weight and stays soft on the inside even after many wear, which some of my more expensive sweaters aren’t capable of doing. If you buy one thing from this sale, let it be this.

After borrowing a pair of these jeans from my friend, I immediately bought them in two washes because I loved how flattering they look and how well they fit. They have so many size options and lengths, and the way the relaxed shape makes them comfortable to wear. They also have the built-in stretch for additional comfort.

Reviewers say that despite its cropped name, this trucker-style jacket is a great length and it’s warm without being too bulky. You can dress it up or down, as needed since it has a relaxed fit, a zip-up front, a lightweight interior lining, pockets and a corduroy fold-down collar.

I always need a basic T-shirt and my most used and loved options are these — I have them in three colors (black, white and light grey.) The short sleeve has a body-skimming silhouette that isn’t too boxy or tight and a soft feel that’s comfortable to wear with sweats or jeans. I also love that it holds its shape after numerous washes, too.

Reviewers say these straight leg denim jeans are high quality and love its overall fit and style. The pants have a slight high rise fit and are made of the brand’s vintage stretch fabric that has a broken-in denim feel, according to Abercrombie. It’s available in 12 washes, 10 sizes and five lengths. Some reviewers say it runs small in the waist area and suggest sizing up.

Abercrombie loungewear make me feel put together but also cozy and warm. I have this breathable, oversized long sleeve top (and it’s matching pants) and l it reminds me of pajamas without looking like it. I wear it when I’m traveling, pair it with other sweats and even wear it to sleep because it’s not too warm.

After trying to find the best sweats, NBC Select commerce editor Jordan Bowman found the Essential Baggy Sweatpant, which are now his favorite. The large pockets are helpful and the fabric’s remained in shape and incredibly soft after a few washes, he says “The length and cut of the sweats are also very ‘90s with a slight baggy cut that’s flattering for almost anyone,” he says.

I love these leather pants so much that I own them in two colors — they’re perfect for work, dinner or a night out. They’re not necessarily “stretchy,” but I can easily move around in them, and they’re not restrictive at all. I could do squats, cartwheels and more in these if I wanted to. Aside from how comfortable they feel, these maintain a nice outer sheen well and don’t tear after washing and drying. Like the brand’s denim, these come in four lengths: extra short, short, regular and tall.

This wool-blend topcoat has a tailored-fit that falls below the knee, though there’s enough room to layer tops and sweaters underneath, according to reviewers. It comes in petite and tall sizes, and fits true to size, according to Abercrombie.

These six-inch unlined workout shorts are made of a polyester and elastane blend that’s lightweight and stretchy, according to the brand. The sweat-wicking shorts have a drawstring waistband and pockets, including a hidden zippered one. It’s available in six sizes and colors — one reviewer says he has them in every colorway since it’s perfect for all workouts including training, running and more.

More Abercrombie apparel deals:

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate reporter for NBC Select, who frequently covers new product launches, beauty and wellness topics, and apparel sales from retailers including Skims, Lands’ End and Reformation. For this article, I compiled a list of my favorite Abercrombie items and pieces the NBC Select team have and love.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.