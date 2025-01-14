I have no shortage of co-workers and friends in my life who love Skims. After hearing them talk about how amazing its loungewear, bralettes and (even) socks are — I recently splurged on some basics to get me through my work-from-home days and winter walks. If you’re someone who’s looking to try out the brand, like I recently did, or are a seasoned Skims veteran, it’s the perfect time to shop because the brand is currently discounting a handful of items, some of which are up to 50% off.

Below, I compiled the best pieces for both men and women that are currently on sale. Everything is also final sale, so be sure to pay attention to sizing and reviews since some may run smaller or larger than anticipated.

Best Skims apparel on sale

“I’m a huge fan of Skims’ cotton jersey fabric because it’s incredibly soft and stretchy, so I can comfortably wear it all day while lounging around my house,” says NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio. “I own several pants and shirts in this fabric, and despite being super cozy, the silhouettes are cute enough to wear out running errands or on a stroll.”

Reviewers say this oversized hoodie runs true to size and doesn’t feel overty baggy. They also love how soft it is: it’s made from the heavyweight 100% cotton fleece and has ribbed trimming on the cuffs. It’s also machine washable.

Reviewers say this is one of the softest cotton shirts they own and love its relaxed fit. However, some reviewers say it shrinks easily, so they recommend sizing up to prevent this from happening or to hang dry it instead.

My friend recently convinced me to buy this bodysuit because it fits almost like shapewear — it holds you in at your natural curves. It has stretchy openings at the leg for comfort and a double snap closure to secure it.

Reviewers love these lounge pants for its flowy, breathable and lightweight fabric. The pants are part of the Boyfriend collection, which has a cotton, modal and elastane fabric blend. They have a relaxed fit, an elastic waistband and two side pockets, too.

The crewneck sweater, made of midweight cotton, is machine washable and dryer-safe, and if needed, you can iron it to remove any wrinkles, according to the brand. It’s available in three colorways (all currently on sale), and each pullover has ribbed cuffs and a ribbed hem.

These joggers have a classic fit with a tapered leg. They conveniently have an elastic waistband with an adjustable drawstring, side pockets, a back pocket with a zipper closer, and a faux fly front. If you prefer a roomier fit, consider sizing up, according to Skims.

More Skims apparel deals:

I’m an associate reporter for NBC Select, who frequently covers new product launches, beauty and wellness topics, and apparel sales from retailers including Baggu, REI and Reformation. For this article, I focused on on-sale Skims clothes that either make great closet essentials or are ones that will keep you warm throughout the winter.

