I thought I was ready for cold temperatures and snow days, but turns out I’ve been wholly unprepared. Large swaths of the country have been experiencing cold fronts lately and I’ve been nothing short of freezing since 2025 started. Thankfully, REI is discounting tons of winter essentials right now, including options from major brands like The North Face, Columbia and Helly Hansen.

During the sale, REI’s also has a number of jackets, helmets and base layers for up to 50% off. Remember that not all colorways and sizes for individual products are discounted, and availability may change throughout the sale.

SKIP AHEAD The best REI Winter Sale finds | Why trust NBC Select?

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

Best REI Winter Sale finds

This roomy crewneck has a relaxed fit and minimalist design that make it perfect for layering. Reviewers say it’s warm without causing overheating and that it’s easy to care for since it doesn’t pill, tear or discolor after multiple washes.

These snow gloves are touch-screen compatible and have waterproof inserts that are designed to keep your hands dry, according to the brand. They have adjustable Velcro cuffs and pullers that make sliding the gloves on and off easily, too. They’re also treated to protect against bacteria and odor, according to the brand.

This puffy, water-resistant lightweight down jacket is designed for casual outdoor use and hikes, according to Marmont. (It only weighs 15 ounces, so it’s easy to travel with, too.) Plus, it has outer pockets, an interior zipper pocket and an adjustable drawcord hem.

Smith makes some of my favorite snow gear, particularly its gloves and helmets. This helmet has a minimalist design and energy-absorbing impact protection to keep your head safe during rides and laps, according to the brand. It also has a ventilation system for consistent airflow and to prevent your goggles from fogging up, as well as removable earpads for additional warmth. It comes with a bag to keep your gear safe when you’re not using it.

These NBC Select-staff favorite Hokas have thick cushioning that absorbs impact and helps propel you forward. “These shoes feel like a cloud, and I found them to be incredibly comfortable,” says NBC Select commerce editor Jordan Bowman, who received a pair from the brand. “They supported my feet, ankles and neutral arches well, too.” These sneakers are available in both women’s and men’s sizing.

Reviewers say that when wearing this lightweight, water-resistant jacket, they never feel cold (even if it’s in sub-20 degree Fahrenheit temps). It has a thermal-reflective lining that reflects body heat to retain warmth and the brand’s synthetic insulation (this maintains its warmth even when wet so you can stay comfortable in damp, cold environments), according to Columbia. It also has a built-in chin guard, zippered pockets and an adjustable drawcord.

Made of a Merino wool, polyester and nylon blend, this waffle-knit beanie helps regulate temperature, control moisture and combat odors, according to the brand. Reviewers love that it has a more fitted look (as opposed to oversized, slouchy beanies), is stretchy and has a medium thickness to keep them warm. Because it’s fitted, reviewers recommend sizing up if you prefer a more loose hat.

You can wear this unisex, one-size-fits-all fleece gaiter to keep your neck and face warm while skiing and mountaineering. Reviewers say it’s soft, stretchy, breathable and, most importantly, doesn’t slide down or move.

This Merino wool long-sleeve tee helps wicks away moisture while keeping you warm and regulating your temperature, according to the brand. Reviewers love that it’s thin and lightweight, making it a great base layer underneath jackets and sweats for warmth without being bulky. They also love its design elements, including thumbholes, which make it easy to layer.

More REI Winter Sale deals:

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate reporter for NBC Select, who frequently covers new product launches, beauty and wellness topics, and sales from retailers, including Amazon, Lands’ End and REI. For this article, I searched through REI’s Winter Sale and rounded up NBC Select staff-favorites and highly rated discounted items from popular brands. Each of these items is at least 15% off.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.