Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Amazon is a veritable treasure trove of gift ideas that ship quickly and freely, as long as you have Amazon Prime. And for Father’s Day this year, it’s launched a gift hub that breaks items down into popular categories like food, electronics, style, outdoors and plenty more that dad will love.

We sifted through Amazon’s Father’s Day gift hub to highlight the recommendations we’ve previously made on Select. Plus, with every Amazon Prime order, you get free and fast shipping, especially useful if you’re shopping a little later than you should be.

Best Father’s Day gifts on Amazon

To help save you from scrolling through thousands of gift ideas on Amazon, we chose 15 highly rated Father’s Day gift options worth considering for your favorite father figures.

They deserve the best audio quality because, well, father figures likely spend (and have spent) lots of time listening to you talk. We’ve highlighted the Sony WH-1000XM4 in our guide to the best over-ear headphones, and Sony’s newest version of this model, the WH-1000XM5, delivers the kind of features that make it a sizable gift for any audio lover. Select editorial director Gideon Grudo tried the new headphones and noted that he wasn’t surprised Sony would keep its popular overhead headphones iconic. “For $50 more than the WH-1000XM4,” he said, “I think this new model delivers substantially elevated features, from the new lightweight design to the stronger calling hardware and better touch control.”

Death Wish Coffee is popular among serious coffee drinkers — we’ve previously covered it in our gift guide for coffee lovers. If that’s dad, he’ll be sure to appreciate the coffee beans’ inordinate caffeine levels (according to the company, there are 59 milligrams of caffeine per fluid ounce, compared to the typical 12 or 16 milligrams. Is the company’s name starting to make more sense?). This bag of Death Wish Coffee is dark roasted, if that’s dad’s preference, and it comes already ground — so he won’t need to worry about using a coffee grinder to get his morning started.

Bose makes some of our favorite over ear headphones, smart speakers and more, but when it comes to products that are both great for dads and available on Amazon, this SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker might be its most exciting offering. The SoundLink Flex has an IP67 rating, which means it’s 100% protected against dust and it can also go swimming (for a half hour, about 3 feet deep) if your active dad chooses to take it by the pool. The brand also says that the speaker’s coat is rust- and UV-resistant, so dad can rest assured that it’s built to last.

If dad has an eye for shooting photos and videos – and he’s been looking for a tablet that will help him do that — the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 can record videos in UHD 4K, which means he can record his favorite memories in high resolution. It also comes with fun features that make it easy to use, like fingerprint ID and the Samsung S Pen. Although it’s not inexpensive, you can at least be sure you’re saving a few bucks (and getting your money’s worth) compared to the iPad Pro.

The glare-free Kindle Paperwhite — part of the Kindle family, which we once described as an indispensable accessory for bibliophiles — is an effective reading accessory, allowing dad to keep hundreds of books in a thin, 4-ounce package, with a screen that makes it easy to progress in his latest novel no matter where he is. Even better than its lightness is its water resistance: dad won’t have to worry about accidentally soaking a paperback ever again. Plus, its battery lasts weeks. (Our writer didn’t have to plug it in after reading it daily throughout all of January.)

Maybe dad can never decide if he’s warm or cool and you find he needs to regulate the temperature of every room he enters. The Amazon Smart Thermostat can help with that. Introduced by Amazon last fall, the thermostat is relatively simple — and relatively affordable — for anyone looking to conserve energy. Plus, if dad has already bought into the Amazon universe, you can program the Smart Thermostat through the Alexa app from anywhere. All you need is a C-wire or a C-wire power adapter for the initial installation.

The JBL Flip 5 Portable Speaker, available on Amazon, is the best all-around Bluetooth portable speaker according to tech expert Whitson Gordon because it sounds the best for its size and price. Gordon noted that it has a pretty strong bass and a clear midrange that makes it easy to hear guitars and vocals — plus, its portability should make it easy for dad to carry music with him throughout the day, like the main character in a Disney film.

The JBL Flip 5 isn’t as loud as the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 (though it does sound better), according to Gordon, so if dad is a bit of a volume hog — or especially loves hip-hop or electronic music — then Gordon suggested the noticeably louder Boom 3, which is also available on Amazon. It’s got a bass-heavy sound and it can sync with other Ultimate Ears Boom speakers for added intensity, plus it has an in-app equalizer to make your music sound better.

Gordon wrote that the TCL 5 series is a 4K UHD television with a QLED panel, Dolby Vision HDR and built-in Roku at a really affordable price. I bought this one myself, actually, a year ago — it’s bright enough to keep me happy, and although it doesn’t have any gaming features like other televisions do, maybe dad doesn’t mind (I don’t). I upgraded to the TCL from a chunky bezeled television set and I haven’t looked back.

Gordon named Roku the best all-around media streaming device, so if dad is looking for something to stream his favorite shows or movies on HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, and he doesn’t care much for 4K playback, we suggest looking into the Roku Express. It’s easy to set up, Roku said, and includes an HDMI cable to connect to your television. Plus, he can easily turn his phone into a second remote with the free Roku mobile app for iOS or Android.

Stefano Velia, a chef who told us about the joys of dutch ovens, explained that his favorite Dutch ovens are Lodge’s enameled cast iron pieces. They’re more affordable than Le Creuset, he said — bringing it down to an easier price point for Father’s Day — and they have a heavy lid that’s great for braising meats and keeping the heat inside, as well as a flat bottom for gas stoves or glass-top electric stoves.

The Instant Pot is one of the most well-known pressure cooking brands in the world, and the Instant Pot Duo is an electric pressure cooker and slow cooker combo for dad, with special functions to easily make rice, porridge, soup, stews and yogurt. Depending on dad’s appetite — or who he’s cooking for — the Instant Pot Duo comes in a range of sizes, from three quarts to 10 quarts. It also has fun functions, like Keep Warm (to keep food warm before eating) and Delay Start (to set a future cooking time up to 24 hours ahead).

Is dad a commuter? A frequent traveler? A mountain hiker? If you found yourself nodding along to any of those descriptors, a stainless steel Hydro Flask Mug might be a useful addition to dad’s kitchen. The 24-ounce travel mug features Hydro Flask’s signature insulation, which should keep beverages hot for up to 6 hours and cold for up to 24 hours, according to the brand. It also comes with a splash-resistant press-in lid, which should keep the drink’s temperature as dad likes it and keep it from spilling all over himself.

The AeroGarden Harvest is a great investment for the dad who’s been going on about cultivating his own herbs at the dinner table every night. Select editor Christina Colizza was given the compact hydroponic garden, which uses 20-watt LED lights to grow herbs, veggies or flowers at home. She said the assembly was easy and the touch-sensor control panel indicates when you need to add more water or plant food.

Okay, I get it: You probably don’t want to talk to dad about body hair (let alone shaving body hair). But everyone has it, and the unique OneBlade from Philips was designed to work comfortably on the face, plus it has a skin guard for the body to cleanly trim, edge and shave. Its replaceable blade is meant to last four months and works on stubble — or beards of any length, Philips said. If you want to give dad a pair of extra blades, you can order those from Amazon, too.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.