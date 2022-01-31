Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

The highly pervasive omicron variant doesn’t seem to be getting in the way of people’s Valentine’s Day plans (or spending). According to the National Retail Federation, approximately 53 percent of U.S. shoppers intend to celebrate the holiday, and the NRF expects the average shopper to spend around $175 per Valentine’s Day gift.

Shopping for the women in your life can sometimes be a daunting task, and all of the Valentine’s Day flower arrangements and gift sets out there don’t make it any easier. Below, we compiled some of our favorite Valentine’s Day gifts for women, whether you’re shopping for your partner, your best friend or a mother figure.

The best Valentine’s Day gifts for women in 2022

To help you find the best Valentine’s Day gifts for all the women on your list, we tapped into our previous coverage to round up top-rated and expert-recommended products. We also included some notable new releases, Select staff recommendations and other Valentine’s Day-specific gifts we think you’ll love.

If they’ve been not-so-subtly hinting at how knotted their back feels, gifting them a massage gun could be a great way to help them alleviate their pain both now and in the future. In our guide to massage guns, Therabody was the most popular brand among experts — the Hypervolt 2 in particular, an upgrade to the popular Hypervolt, includes three percussion speeds and five head attachments to work different areas of the body. Select editor Morgan Greenwald was given the Hypervolt 2 to test out, and she said the pressure of her $60 massage gun can hardly compare.

Valentine’s Day happens to fall during one of the coldest months of the year in most places, which means they might be looking for ways to revitalize and rehydrate their dry skin. If that’s the case, this gift set from Tatcha is a great option: One of the products included is the brand’s Dewy Skin Cream, which dermatologist Dr. Annie Chiu previously recommended thanks to its antioxidant ingredients and non-greasy formula. The other products in the set — all of which are formulated for dry skin, according to the brand — are The Camellia Cleansing Oil, The Rice Polish, The Silk Peony eye cream and The Essence, a blend of Japanese superfoods.

Though candles can sometimes feel like an impersonal gift, this one from Penn & Beech is as personal as it gets. With the Custom Blend option, you can choose up to three fragrances to include in the candle and even give the blend its own name. The candle is available in an 8-ounce or 16-ounce jar.

Even if a safari’s out of your budget — and even if you and your partner can’t make it out the front door because of, well, 2022 — you can still give the gift of a wildlife encounter, thanks to the Bronx Zoo. The zoo will arrange a 15-minute Zoom call between your Valentine and one of its most popular animals, including cheetahs, penguins, camels, sloths and more. It’s an interactive experience, so your Valentine can pepper the animal’s handler with questions or invite friends and family to join the experience (up to three logins total).

This game about the bird life cycle isn’t just a board game — it’s also gorgeous, with Lincoln Damerst, the director of media at BoardGameGeek, calling out its “fantastic art and production value” in our guide to board games for adults. Even if they don’t know a spotted owl from a spotted thick-knee, this is an acclaimed game: It won the Kennerspiel des Jahres award in 2019. It has a 4.8-star average rating from over 6,500 reviews on Amazon.

If they happen to be an audiophile, they might appreciate a turntable with which they can listen to their favorite records. In our guide to turntables, Thomas Rasmussen, the owner of Rasmussen Turntable Repair, said that this manual, entry-level turntable with a built-in preamp is beginner-friendly. If you want to ensure they can use their gift as soon as they open it, you can pair it with a powered stereo like this one from Klipsch.

If your valentine is the one who always stops their friends and family for tons of photos every time they get together, this mini photo printer might make a great gift. The printer connects to your device via Bluetooth so you can print pictures directly from your phone. It features a rechargeable battery and can print 25 photos on a full charge, according to Kodak. The printer does not include the sticky-backed photo paper required for the machine.

If you’re struggling to find a coffee maker or mug (temperature-controlled or otherwise) that they don’t already have, giving them coffee grounds or beans might be the better gifting option. This sampler features five roasts with a variety of flavor profiles for the recipient to try. Each roast comes with a postcard that details more about the blend and where the beans were sourced from. It can be given as a one-time gift or as a recurring subscription, and you can choose to send the coffee ground or as whole beans.

We’re Not Really Strangers calls itself a “purpose-driven card game.” Its three levels of questions are designed to help players deepen their connection with one another, according to the brand. It can be played as a stand-alone game, or it can be combined with expansion packs like the Relationship Expansion Pack.

The machine-washable Allbirds Women’s Wool Runners are made with ethically sourced wool from Merino sheep, along with other sustainable material like recycled bottles, castor bean oil and recycled cardboard, according to the brand. The Wool Runners come in six colors, including True Black, Natural Grey and Natural White, and are currently also offered in 11 limited edition colors like Hazy Cobalt and Pitaya.

Silk pillowcases can keep you cool at night and can be less irritating on the skin compared to regular bedding, board-certified dermatologist Dr. Caren Campbell told us in our guide to silk sheets and pillowcases. This pillowcase and sleep mask set from Select reader favorite brand Casper is made from 100 percent Mulberry silk and is available in three colors: Oatmilk, Peach and Indigo. You can select from two sizes for the pillowcase — Standard and King — and you can also purchase the silk mask and pillowcase individually.

If you’re looking to cook a sweet breakfast with your valentine this year, this heart-shaped mini waffle maker from Dash features a 4-inch nonstick cooking surface that heats up in minutes, according to the brand. On top of being exceptionally cute (and available in a Valentine’s Day red color), this mini waffle maker can be a great option for small spaces. The brand says you can also cook a variety of non-waffle foods using this device, including hash browns and cookies.

During the colder months, your valentine may struggle with dry and cracked skin. This set from Olive & Jone comes with a pair of Cozy Socks and the brand’s Heel Balm, which Select writer Zoe Malin has used (and loved) since the product was introduced. The Heel Balm is fragrance-free and formulated with hydrating ingredients like sunflower and meadowfoam, according to the brand. The balm also comes in a stick for easy application.

An alternative to incense, essential oil diffusers and candles, Pura is a smart home fragrance diffuser that you control using a companion app. To use the device, you insert a scent vial and plug it into an outlet. Then, Pura releases the fragrance based on the schedule you set in the app. You can also adjust the scent intensity, swap between two scents and turn on a nightlight. The Pura Gift Box contains the device and four scent vials, providing first-time users with everything they need to get started.

Great Jones’ Dutch Baby is a fitting gift for the cook in your life. The mini Dutch oven is a smaller, round version of the brand’s The Dutchess — it’s made from the same cast-iron material and is safe to use on all stovetops, according to the brand. Malin’s favorite feature of the Dutch Baby is its oversized handles, which give you plenty of space to grip. The Duch oven also comes with a lid. You can purchase it in Blueberry, Broccoli, Mustard or Taffy, a pink hue that Malin said adds a pop of color to her otherwise neutral kitchen.

Balance Athletica recently launched its Natural Wonder collection, which features athleisure wear like leggings, sports bras and rider shorts. Malin wears The Cloud Pant to run errands and work out, and she particularly likes the tie-dye styles available in three colors: Northern Lights (purple), Lava Rock (brown) and Rio (green). The leggings are available in sizes ranging from XXS to XXXXL, and they have a high waist that Malin said helps prevent them from rolling down while you’re moving around.

Let’s be clear: Although it involves shipping wine to drink, Martha Stewart’s Wine Co. Wine Club is explicitly NOT a wine-a-week club. It is a twelve-bottles-of-wine-right-away club, entrusting your valentine with the massive responsibility to portion the wine out over three months — or three days, if they so choose. (If you don’t cancel your valentine’s subscription, Martha will indeed send them another twelve bottles after three months have gone by.) You can choose between a case of 12 red wines, a case of 12 white wines and a mixed case of six red wines and six white wines. With your valentine’s subscription, they’ll receive access to Martha’s serving suggestions, as well as a tasting note guide that describes each wine sent.

If you’re looking for something warm and luxurious for your valentine to wear while pretending they’re in the new season of HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” we recommend looking at J.Crew’s Oversized Cashmere Wrap. It comes in nine different colors, from a lavender to a muted gray. Picture this: Your valentine is pouring a bottle of Martha Stewart’s hand-picked wine as this J.Crew shawl falls off their shoulders. There’s a bonfire crackling in front of them. The air is quiet. The world is at peace.

If your special someone loves chocolatey goodness, this 24-piece collection from Kreuther should satisfy their sweet tooth. The box contains different flavors chosen by the brand’s chef, with potential flavor notes like banana peanut, Cherry Cola vanilla, gingerbread, honey saffron, kumaru, Mexican hot chocolate, mint, oatmeal cookie, salted butter caramel and Tahitian vanilla.

Flowers are a great way to say “I love you, and “I care so much about you,” so they’re a classic Valentine’s Day gift for a reason. This bouquet includes two dozen red roses, but you can choose several add-ons to complete your gift: You can get the bouquet alone or with a vase or chocolates for an added fee.

