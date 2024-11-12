Good things often come in small packages, especially when it comes to gifts. Though you may be tempted to grab the biggest and brightest packages this holiday season, you can also satisfy the loved ones on your list with something adorably small and practical.

Below, we compiled a list of all things fun sized — the best small, miniature and tiny gifts to make your loved ones smile this holiday season.

The best fun size gifts in 2024

Below, you’ll find the best small gift ideas for this holiday season. I compiled this list using products from past coverage, including previous award winners and some NBC Select staff favorites.

If your giftee is anything like me, they’ve misplaced a wireless earbud or two in the past — this case from Baggu is just what they need. It has a velcro flap for secure holding and comes lightly padded to protect earbuds from scratches or damage, according to Baggu. Your giftee can also attach it to their keyring using the built-in loop and toss it in the washing machine whenever it’s dirty.

Speaking of earbuds, this generation of Airpods are designed for increased comfort and improved sound quality, which makes them a great gift for music or tech enthusiasts on your list. NBC Select commerce editor (and resident tech expert) Jordan Bowman loves how lightweight these Airpods feel and says the noise-cancellation settings work really well. Plus, the audio “sounds a lot better compared to [his] old ones.”

Consider this gorgeous little dish for the at-home chef on your list. It’s made from Le Crueset’s signature stoneware, which allows for even heating to prevent scorching or burning, according to the brand. The dish's size is perfect for individual portions of your giftee’s favorite soups, baked casseroles, desserts and more. It’s glazed in a chip- and stain-resistant enamel, and dishwasher-safe.

Mini nail stickers are an affordable and easy way to help your giftee step up their nail game. They come in themed packs that include florals, butterflies, holographic shapes, holiday designs and more. To use, just apply over nail polish or on the bare nail, and seal with a top coat, according to the brand.

This micro container circulates hot air to turn kernels into delicious popcorn — use the lid (which doubles as a measuring cup) to portion out your serving size, and then put the container in the microwave for three minutes or less. After popping, you can add your favorite toppings to complete your snack. The popper is made from a dishwasher- and temperature-safe glass, making it the perfect addition to your giftee’s next movie night.

Incense papers are a smaller alternative to candles for the fragrance lover on your list. Each paper is soaked in a mixture of resin infusions and spices which, when lit, releases its essence into your space. For safe use, the brand suggests placing the papers on a glass or ceramic surface to burn.

Le Puzz makes some of our favorite puzzles, and this miniature one is great for beginner and seasoned puzzlers alike. It has 81 random-cut pieces and each one is cut extra thick to prevent the puzzle from coming apart, according to the brand. A resealable storage bag and a double-sided poster of the puzzle art are also included with each purchase.

Fans of loose leaf teas will love this Baby Nessie tea infuser by Ototo, which is made from a food- and dishwasher-safe silicone that’s heat-resistant to boiling water, according to the brand. Nessie’s neck doubles as a steeping spoon while the body is the loose leaf capsule where your giftee will place their tea.

Bowman owns this compact, soda can-sized projector that he says is easy to set up and produces a better image than his old TV. It has Wi-Fi, Micro USB and Bluetooth capabilities, and an HDMI port to connect your favorite streaming device. It also has a 360-degree speaker, and is available in a more advanced model with higher resolution capabilities, the Anker Nebula Capsule 3. For more on the Anker Nebula Capsule, check out his full review.

The Anker Nebula Capsule is easy to store and travel friendly. Courtesy Jordan Bowman

For a low-maintenance plant gift, consider this planter box from Lula’s Garden. It comes with a fresh succulent, which is easy to care for, in our experience, and beautiful to display. The planter can also be personalized with a ribbon or message of your choice, according to the brand.

I loved my Tamagotchi growing up, which is why I recommend gifting one to a Millennial or Gen-Zer who could use a dose of nostalgia. It’s a great way to pass the time sans Wi-Fi or social media — you can feed your Tamagotchi, play with it, give it medicine, clean up after it and more, just as you would a pet in real life. Tamagotchis also come in a wide range of designs that you can choose from to best match your giftee’s personal preference.

Calling all cat owners — your kitty will love this handcrafted glow-in-the-dark toy for nighttime play. It has a glowy rubber ball at the top with a wiggly, feather tail for your cat to chase and pounce on.

This miniature toy set is based on the classic fairytale of The Princess and the Pea. It comes with a toy mouse princess dressed in a lace-trimmed gown and matching crown, who lays atop a stack of mini mattresses — a mini green pea is also tucked in-between the layers, just like the story. The entire set-up is housed inside a keepsake box, which the giftee can slide open and close as they please.

Papier makes some of our favorite planners and stationary sets, along with a festive holiday advent calendar. These teeny highlighters are the ultimate aesthetic pick. Each marker houses a water-based ink with a soft matte finish for a smoother glide as you move it across the page, according to the brand.

NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin calls this tiny jewelry holder a “lifesaver” when she’s heading to the gym after work. “I keep it in my bag and put my rings in it. It gives me peace of mind to know that they’re in a safe place while I’m exercising,” she says. Each holder can be used for necklaces, rings and earrings, along with vitamins, pills and more. Malin also likes how much the Lion Latch can hold. “Despite being pretty small, I can fit one ear cuff and eight rings in it,” she says.

This glazed stoneware cup is sure to add a pop of color to your giftee’s morning routine, especially during cold and gloomy winter days. Though handcrafted and handpainted, it’s also dishwasher- and microwave- safe.

NBC Select SEO editor Nikki Brown doesn’t wear a lot of jewelry, but she loves this cygnet ring from Catbird because “it’s dainty and goes with everything.” The ring is made from solid 14-karat gold, and if you want to add a personal touch, it can be engraved with a letter or number of your choice. “The standard ones are too bulky for my petite hands, which is why I love this tiny version,” Brown adds.

Jellycats are small, adorable plushies that are made to be hugged and squeezed, according to the brand. They come in all kinds of shapes, including food, animals and more. Malin uses them as fun decor for her home and office space. “They’re so soft and very small, so I stick them on shelves around my home, on my bed and even on my desk,” she says.

Each mini vase in this 5-piece set has a unique shape and painted glass color. You can use them to hold flowers or stones, or display them as decorative pieces on their own. These vases are also hand-wash only.

Another great addition to any kitchen, these dainty glass teaspoons combine style and function to make a great artisanal gift. Each set comes with a mixed pack of four colorful glass spoons that are ideal for scooping sugar, stirring coffee and more.

This mini sound machine was one of Brown’s favorite products to test for NBC Select’s Wellness Awards. It has six sound options along with a built-in rechargeable battery and a sleep timer, according to the brand. “I typically end my daily morning routine with a couple minutes of stillness and the timer on this sound machine makes it easier to keep my phone tucked away,” says Brown.

This do-it-yourself kit from Rolife is a constant conversation piece in Brown’s apartment. “I wandered into a toy store after a particularly difficult doctor’s appointment and figured this would be the perfect way to keep my hands and mind busy — and I was right,” she says. Each kit comes with over 170 pieces and an instruction booklet, which Brown says is easy to follow. “That moment when you turn on the little light inside the nook is magical,” she says. “I love keeping it on at night for my cats to look at.”

Each Rolife miniature kit includes an LED light to illuminate and draw attention to your creation. Courtesy Nikki Brown

This adorable kitchen accessory is where your giftee can rest their chopsticks and other utensils. Each rest is individually made and designed to resemble a popular vegetable ingredient in Japanese cuisine, according to the brand. Whether you get them one to use on their own, or a set to compliment their table settings, this is sure to be a unique addition to their kitchen collection.

Digital photos are convenient, but physical photos are better keepsakes, in my opinion. Compatible with both iPhones and Androids, this printer allows the user to edit and print photos directly from their phone or tablet using the accompanying Canon Mini Print App. Your giftee can also avoid stocking up on expensive printer ink — this option has ZINK, a Zero-Ink technology that uses dye-based crystals embedded in the photo paper, according to the brand.

These cards, created by activist, teacher and artist Tricia Hersey, contain 50 practices to help your giftee reframe and reclaim rest as a form of self-care, mental healing and liberation, according to the brand. Each card is also designed with beautiful, calming artwork. We recommend pairing this deck with Hersey’s book, Rest is Resistance.

Popsockets magnetically snap on and off, making it easier to hold and handle your phone, according to the brand. Each one comes with a MagSafe phone grip and an adapter ring to make any case compatible. Popsocket has plenty of designs to choose from, so you can find one that perfectly suits your giftee’s style.

Your giftee can rest their utensils, ingredients and more on this hand-crafted, pebble-shaped dish that’s “designed to be displayed,” according to the brand. Each one comes in a nature-inspired colorway and must be cleaned gently by hand.

This bracelet is for the giftee who needs a reminder to sit back and relax. Each piece is handcrafted with beaded stones on an elastic cuff, and is complete with plated brass hardware throughout, according to the brand. You can also choose from other phrases like grace, trust, believe and more. The bracelet is available in sizes ranging from XS to XL, so be sure to check the brand’s size guide before purchasing.

NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio says this poop bag carrier from Wild One is a “lifesaver” during walks with her dog. The carrier holds a full roll of poop bags, and is easy to refill because of the screw lid at the top. There’s also a top loop that can easily connect to dog leashes, keychains and more. “I keep it connected to my dog’s Wild One leash, so I never risk forgetting it when I take her out,” says Godio.

In Brown’s experience, these Finnish soapstone rounds are naturally cooling, though their effects can be enhanced through refrigeration. “I grab these whenever I have a migraine and love how they ease some of my eye pain and force me to take phone breaks,” she says. Plus, because they’re so small, Brown loves tucking them inside her carry-on luggage for on-the-go relief while traveling.

Brown, who’s constantly testing different migraine remedies, likes to use these stones as portable pain relief while traveling. Courtesy Nikki Brown

Sometimes simplicity is the best route — set in a round display box (inspired by Parisian hat boxes, according to the brand), this Venus Et Fleur arrangement contains a single Eternity Rose made to order by the brand’s floral artists. The Eternity Rose requires no watering or direct sunlight, and lasts at least a year or longer, according to the brand.

The perfect gift for your tech-savvy loved one, this dual pack of key rings, made with durable top-grain nappa leather, is designed to protect your bluetooth trackers from daily wear and tear. Go the extra mile by pairing it with brand new AirTags.

I think the Oura Ring’s small, sleek design makes it a solid alternative to the traditional smartwatch. It also has a 7-day battery life and tracks health metrics like blood oxygen, heart rate, skin temperature and more, according to the brand. NBC Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz wore the ring for over four months, and liked its sleep and health tracking features, along with the ring’s automatic workout detection. You can check out his full Oura Ring review for more info.

Card holders are a useful and convenient travel accessory, making this option from Dusen Dusen the ideal gift for your friend on the go. Plus its vibrant design, made from a durable recycled leather, won’t be hard to spot in a crowded handbag. For more colorful travel accessories, you can also consider the brand’s coordinating passport holders and luggage tags.

With this pocket-sized version of Uno, your giftee can take the famous card game with them wherever they go. They’ll get a full deck of miniature Uno cards, along with a tuck box to hold them in. A great white elephant gift, or gift for someone you don’t know, this pick is sure to bring the fun in any situation.

Another useful yet aesthetically-pleasing gift, this charger from Counterpart has a 4-foot retractable cord made from a soft silicone, according to the brand. The cord is wrapped inside of a minimal, round case and is compatible with all USB-C devices. This means your giftee can use it with their phones, earbuds, tablets and more, making it a great multifunctional find.

This holiday season, you can surprise your giftee with this blind box gift from Sonny Angel. Each box contains one of 12 Angels in this series, and will be a mystery to your giftee until they open it. The Angels come in a wide range of collectible series, each with themes like animals, fruits, candy and more. NBC Select editorial projects manager Rebecca Rodriguez loves to use her Angels as desk decor, and has collected over 30 editions.

This Bluetooth tracker is a great alternative to Apple AirTags, and won NBC Select Travel and Giftable Tech Awards for best Android tracker. You can use the Tile app to zero in on its exact location, and can ping the device to make noise when you’re within 400 feet of the device. It’s resistant to water and dust, and also includes a replaceable battery that lasts up to a year, according to the brand. If you don't want a 2-pack, you can purchase just one here.

If you have an avid reader on your gift list, the Strapsicle may be the ideal accessory to give them this holiday season. It allows you to hold your Kindle without any strain — simply slip your hand into the straps and you’re good to go. The straps are made from a smooth, silicone material that won’t irritate or chafe against your giftee’s hands, and is available in sizes compatible with a range of Kindle and Kobo ereader models.

This match holder from Homesick is the perfect blend of cute and functional. Perfect for candle lovers like myself, it’s made from a smooth and sturdy ceramic that can hold around 30 matches, which are included with the holder, according to the brand. The holder also doubles as a matchbox — it has a textured side that you can directly stroke the matches from, making it easier (and more fun) than ever for your giftee to light their favorite candle or incense.

Ideal for any workout enthusiasts or active giftees on your list, the Hyperice Venom Go is a small, wearable massage device that helps to soothe sore muscles. You can choose from nine combinations of heat and vibration, which are designed to warm up your muscles and increase blood flow to the treatment area, according to the brand. The Venom Go also has up to one hour of battery life, depending on the level of heat it’s being used at, and comes with three adhesive pads, each of which can be used up to 20 times.

I love the idea of having a Himalayan salt lamp, but I don’t have the space for a huge one on any of the surfaces in my room. This night light is the perfect solution — it has a twisting base so its position can be adjusted and is made from natural, Himalayan salt, according to the brand. Your giftee can plug it right into the outlet, and although it comes with a clear bulb, the brand says they can also experiment by using any 10 watt color bulb for a bolder effect.

The first edition of the Loop Quiet earplugs are an NBC Select Wellness Award winner, and this upgraded second edition offers powerful noise reduction that’s great for sleep, studying and more. They’re made from a soft, flexible silicone, and come with a range of ear tip sizes so they can be adjusted for your giftee’s perfect fit, according to the brand. The earplugs also include a carrying case for easy travel.

The ideal gift for your favorite skin care enthusiast, this tool uses temperature-based facial treatments to help address concerns like under-eye puffiness and dullness, according to the brand. Its three preset temperatures are suitable for all skin types, and its contoured tip delivers heat and cold treatments to your skin that can help to improve your skin’s firmness and radiance, says Therabody. The wand also has a lightweight design that makes it easy to carry around, and a great travel skincare device for on-the-go or in-flight skincare.

This kitchen set includes three marble wine stoppers that have been cut, carved and polished by hand, according to the brand. The bottom end of the stoppers are made from aluminum and silicone, which is ribbed to create an airtight seal that will preserve your open wine bottles until your next use. If your giftee loves to entertain, this could be the perfect gift to add a touch of elegance to their bar cart.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate SEO reporter at NBC Select covering skin care, wellness, lifestyle and more, including gift guides on the best blind box gifts and the best zodiac gift ideas. To find the best fun size gifts, we searched the web for the best small and miniature gift ideas, including products we’ve covered previously along with some NBC Select staff favorites.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more