If you are a pet owner on a budget, you no longer have to wait until July — for Prime Day — to spoil your dogs and cats. That’s because Amazon’s Pet Day Sale, where you’ll find hundreds of discounted items on treats, food, toys and grooming tools for cats and dogs, kicks off today. During the 48-hour sale, you can also snag some savings on essentials for smaller pets, like birds, hamsters, rabbits, fish and more. Unlike some of the retailer’s other shopping events — the deals are not exclusive to Prime members (though subscribers do get fast, free shipping on Prime items).

To help you make the most of Amazon’s Pet Day Sale, we dug through hundreds of deals to find the best discounted products we think you should know about. Keep in mind that availability and price are subject to change; we’ll continue to update the list throughout the entirety of the sale.

The best Amazon Pet Day deals of 2024

All of the below deals, which we’ve broken up into categories for dogs and cats, are based on NBC Select’s previous reporting. Many of these recommendations are from brands our editors use, love and have covered before, while others have won NBC Select Pet Awards. We also included highly rated options that have at least a 4-star average rating from Amazon.

Best deals on dog supplies

This NBC Select Pet Award winner for best pet camera has a range of features so you can check in on your dog day and night when you are not home including 360-degree rotation, 4x zoom, nigh vision, according to the brand. With two-way audio you can also hear — and speak to — your pet if you want to direct them away from something or talk to them calmly while you’re gone, according to Furbo. “You can allow multiple people to monitor your Furbo, just in case you have someone helping dog-sit while you are away,” says NBC Select manager of editorial operations Shari Uyehara, who uses it to monitor her 20-pound Cavalier, when she is of her apartment for long periods of time. It’s also a built-in treat tosser — once you download the app, you can alert it to toss a treat to your dog or cat as a distraction mechanism or as a way to reward them.

I recently bought this calming donut bed for my anxious rescue dog, Oscar. Thanks to its raised edges and plush faux fur, he curled up in it right away — plus it’s a lot more durable than the countless knock-offs he’s already destroyed. It’s also included in our guide to the best dog beds of 2024; our editors love that its removable cover is machine-washable and comes in multiple colors and sizes to accommodate dogs up to 150 pounds.

NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio has a 6-year-old Havanese and bichon frise mix who is prone to ear infections. “I use this ear cleanser nearly every day, and I find that it does a great job at preventing her ear infections in the first place,” says Godio, who calls the cleaning process “quick, easy and painless.” The low-pH solution is designed to remove wax and debris without causing irritation, and you can use it on both cats and dogs, according to the brand.

These Benebone wishbone dog toys have a long-lasting nylon that is durable enough for heavy chewers, according to the brand. The chew has a curved, Y-shaped design that makes it easy for your pup to grip, too, according to Benebone. These come in four sizes and three flavors made from real ingredients: bacon, chicken and peanut. It has a 4.5-star average rating from more than 93,000 reviews on Amazon.

“I combine this toothpaste with a finger toothbrush to clean my dog’s teeth a few times a week,” says Godio. “She seems to like the taste, and it gets the often-tedious job done.” The formula has enzymes in it to reduce bad breath, remove plaque and minimize tartar buildup, and since it’s nonfoaming, it’s not dangerous if pets accidentally swallow it, according to the brand.

Because it’s both a toy and a functional bowl, this slow feeder, which has a nonslip base and a 4.6-star average from more than 120,000 reviews on Amazon — is one of our favorite deals to score on sale days. The deep grooves make it more challenging for your dog to retrieve kibble or wet food, which slows their eating to reduce bloating and vomiting and engages their attention during mealtime, according to the brand. It’s made from food-safe plastic and it comes in four sizes and 10 colors with varying patterns.

Another one of the best dog dental chews, these gluten-free treats are plant-based, even though they’re flavored to taste like beef, according to Virbac. They’re suitable for dogs with sensitive stomachs, use a Z-shaped design to scrape away tartar and have prebiotics for gut health, according to the brand. They also come in four sizes (extra-small, small, medium and large) to suit most breeds. They have a 4.6-star average rating from more than 10,000 reviews on Amazon.

An NBC Select Pet Award winner for best dog brush, this undercoat brush is our top pick for pup’s with thick coats because its double-sided design helps to de-shed, de-matt and untangle knots in long fur. It has two rows of curved-steel teeth, while its handle is made from nonslip rubber for a comfortable grip. (You can use it on both cats and dogs, but you shouldn’t use it to brush short coats, according to the brand).

If your dog has short legs, these steps prevent accidents and make it much easier for them to access furniture. Godio uses them to help her dog get onto the sofa and into bed whenever she wants. They’re made up of multiple foam blocks covered by fabric, so they come apart easily for cleaning or storage, according to Godio. The cover (which comes in several color options) is removable and machine-washable too.

Godio uses these training treats to reward her dog’s good behavior and teach her new commands. “She loves the bacon flavor and since they’re low calorie, I can give her multiple treats at a time without worrying about her going over her daily calories,” says Godio. They also come in beef, chicken and duck flavors as well as grain-free and mini formulas.

Best deals on cat supplies

“My cats are Fancy Feast snobs — if I feed them any other type of wet cat food, they won’t eat it,” says NBC Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin, who loves these Petites tubs because you can easily break them up into two servings for precise portioning at every meal. The many flavors are made with real meat for a high-protein diet, and the formulas do not have grains, artificial colors or artificial preservatives, according to the brand.

Because her cats love these lickable treats so much, Malin saves these bites from Inaba Churu to bribe them into their carriers or encourage them to sit still during nail trimmings. The brand’s many flavors come in individually wrapped, squeezable tubes, so they’re great for travel: “I put unopened packets in the pockets of my cats’ carriers and slowly feed them the treats while we’re in transit to keep them distracted,” says Malin.

This litter box is an NBC Select Pet Award winner because its top-entry design with built-in grooves helps prevent litter from getting all over your home. Its 20-by-16.4-inch interior and high sides make it a roomy option that keeps other pets away from the mess, too. It also comes with an included scoop that has a built-in notch so you can hang it from the edge.

“My family bought this wireless water fountain for our cats and they preferred it to their bowl of water,” says Malin. “It connects to an app via Bluetooth, allowing you to monitor your cat’s hydration.” The fountain (which holds up to 2.5 liters and comes apart for easy cleaning) also purifies the water with a filter so it’s safer for cats to drink — a feature Malin appreciates.

“Cat litter is very heavy, so when I found this lightweight option, I was so thankful,” says Malin. “I can easily bring it from room to room in my apartment and lift it up to fill my litter boxes. It also clumps well and masks odors. Even though it weighs half as much as standard litter, it still clumps when wet, absorbs moisture and minimizes dust, according to Purina.

Malin bought this plush, three-tier cat tree for her kitten when she first bought her home. “She’s a climber and loves scaling the legs, which act as scratching posts, as well as jumping from platform to platform,” says Malin. “My kitten spends hours every day sleeping on the highest platform, plus she uses it as a perch to bird watch from.” One platform also has a cut-out cheese-wheel design with three jingle toys inside to keep cats entertained.

This portable diffuser covers up to 700 square feet and releases pheromones for up to 30 days, according to the brand. “[I] find that it prevents them from getting super stressed when I’m at the office all day or traveling,” says Malin. “I don’t have to plug this diffuser into the wall, which is convenient since my apartment doesn’t have many outlets.” The calming scent is designed to minimize marking, scratching, meowing and other stress-induced behaviors, according to Sentry.

This brand makes one of the best flea preventatives and treatments. One tube of this topical solution, which does not require a prescription, is designed to protect your cat from fleas for two months, according to the brand. It’s suitable for cats between 1.8 and 9 pounds and each box comes with two doses. It has a 4.3-star average rating from more than 1,000 reviews on Amazon.

This self-cleaning litter box, which has a 4-star rating from over 17,000 reviews on Amazon, maintains itself for up to a month in a one-cat household, according to the brand. The metal grates automatically scoop solid waste, while the crystal litter absorbs odors and prevents tracking. It also has a hood and comes with one disposable tray, which has a plastic lining to prevent leaks and messes.

Give your cats a sunny place to lounge and keep them entertained with a clear view of the yard. This window-mounted cat bed, which has a 4.4-star average rating based on more than 3,300 Amazon reviews, comes in three sizes to accommodate multiple cats at once — up to 50 pounds total, according to the brand. You can attach it to glass using suction cups and the frame is reinforced with steel for durability, according to K&H. It also folds flat against the window when it’s not in use, so you can still close your blinds or curtains.

Why trust NBC Select?

Maria Cassano is a writer, editor and consultant who specializes in e-commerce. She’s covered deals and sales at NBC Select for two years. You can also find her sales articles in publications such as Bustle, Elite Daily, Food & Wine, Allrecipes and Allure.

