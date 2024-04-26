Amazon Prime Day is back for its 10th annual mega sale this July, allowing Prime members to shop exclusive deals on tech, travel accessories, kitchen gadgets, home products, pet supplies and more. The retailer has yet to confirm the exact dates of Prime Day and hasn’t shared many details about the event. Below, learn everything we know about Prime Day 2024 so far — we’ll continue updating you as we get more information.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon is hosting Prime Day 2024 in July. The retailer has not confirmed the exact dates of the event yet, but it’s typically a 48-hour sale. Prime Day usually takes place in mid-July — for example, Prime Day 2023 took place on July 11 and 12 and Prime Day 2022 took place on July 12 and 13.

According to Amazon, Prime Day 2024 is happening in over 20 countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the U.S., and the UK.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is Amazon’s biggest sale of the year and it’s exclusive to Prime members. It’s typically a 48-hour sale during which brands discount products to some of their lowest prices of the year. Amazon has hosted Prime Day in the summer for the past two years and a second Prime Day-level mega sale in October.

Big retailers like Walmart, Target and Best Buy tend to host their sales around Prime Day. Other retailers have not announced details about their summer sales yet, but we’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

Who can shop on Prime Day?

Only Prime members get access to Amazon Prime Day deals.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is the retailer’s loyalty program. A standard membership costs $139 a year or $15 a month, and new members get a 30-day free trial. Amazon also offers discounted student memberships and memberships for those who qualify for certain government assistance programs.

Benefits of a Prime membership include access to shop Prime Day deals and free, fast shipping, like free two-day, one-day and same-day delivery. Prime members also get a handful of streaming and entertainment perks, plus they can order groceries online through Whole Foods or Amazon Fresh.

Can you shop early Prime Day deals?

Yes, Prime members can shop for early deals as we get closer to the event. The best way to stay updated about early Prime Day deals is by downloading the Amazon app, which can notify you about sales in real-time.

What are the best deals to shop on Amazon Prime Day?

Products across all shopping categories are on sale during Prime Day, and shoppers won’t know exactly what’s available until the event starts. But looking at Prime Day bestsellers from previous years can give you a sense of the traditionally discounted items. For example, the most ordered items during Prime Day in July 2023 include the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Laneige Lip Glowy Balm, Apple AirPods, Bissell Little Green Portable Deep Cleaner and Alexa-enabled devices. Some of the best Prime Day discounts are Amazon’s Lightning Deals, flash sales that give shoppers a short window to purchase limited quantities of specific products.

Why trust NBC Select?

Zoe Malin is an associate updates editor at NBC Select who has been covering Amazon since 2020. In addition to numerous sales stories, Malin wrote NBC Select’s history of Amazon Prime Day and Prime membership guide. For this article, she researched Amazon Prime Day 2024 and reviewed information from Amazon press releases.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.