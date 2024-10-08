Prime Big Deal Days is almost over, but Prime members can still find discounts on hundreds of items under $50, including household essentials, beauty and tech. But act fast: the sale ends at midnight.

I frequently cover shopping events like Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday as an editor for NBC Select, so I know how to find deals that are actually worth buying. I spent weeks combing through thousands of discounts to find the best October Prime Day deals under $50 — each one I recommend below is highly rated, at least 20% off and at its lowest price in at least three months. I’ll frequently update this list throughout Prime Big Deal Days.

SKIP AHEAD Best Prime Day deals under $50 | More Prime Day sales under $50 | Best sales under $50 at other retailers | How I picked the best deals under $50 | Why trust NBC Select?

4.3-star average rating from 103,140 reviews on Amazon

No need to worry about accidentally leaving your garage door open with this device. You can open and close it from anywhere and set an open/close schedule using the companion app on your phone. The device is compatible with most garage door openers made after 1993, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 89,042 reviews on Amazon

These Crest 3D Whitestrips, which have the American Dental Association’s Seal of Acceptance, come in a pack of 44 strips, which is 22 treatments. They have hydrogen peroxide to help get rid of stains on your teeth and they’re gentle enough for those with sensitive teeth, too.

4.7-star average rating from 564,556 reviews on Amazon

Pair this smart plug with the Alexa app and then plug in your electronic appliance to control it remotely. The Amazon Smart Plug is compatible with any standard outlet and lets you automate gadgets like lamps, air purifiers and fans.

4.6-star average rating from 188,568 reviews on Amazon

Mix this electrolyte powder with water to hydrate you better than drinking water alone, according to the brand. These travel-friendly pouches are an NBC Select staff favorite: editorial director Lauren Swanson uses them during marathon training and I stock up on them before heading on a trip.

4.5-star average rating from 1,165 reviews on Amazon

Save on dryer sheets with these fragrance-free wool dryer balls. I bought these earlier this year and they’re a vital step in my laundry routine — I no longer have to worry about heavy fragrances irritating my sensitive skin, and my clothes feel softer and there’s less static and wrinkles.

4.8-star average rating from 99,099 reviews on Amazon

If you’re stocking up on household essentials this Prime Day, consider this 52-pack of Cascade dishwasher tablets. The pods soak, scrub and rinse dishes while leaving behind a fresh, clean scent.

4.5-star average rating from 110,635 reviews on Amazon

Slice, chop and dice vegetables using this chopper. It has four interchangeable blades, including a small and large dicer, spiral blade and ribbon blade, all of which cut vegetables directly into an included collection tray. Plus, all parts are dishwasher-safe.

4.3- star average rating from 966 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This portable power bank (which is about the size of a lipstick case) charges your devices without needing a cable. It has a built-in USB-C connector that’s compatible with most brands, including Apple, Samsung and Google devices.

4.8-star average rating from 56,598 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

An NBC Select Travel Award winner and editor favorite, this water-resistant Bagsmart toiletry bag has four interior zip compartments to store your makeup, skin care, hair care essentials and more. The inner pockets have elastic straps to hold your bottles upright, plus it has zippers above and below each pocket to give you easy and quick access.

4.2-star average rating from 105,224 reviews on Amazon

This kitchen gadget reduces the strain and hassle of opening cans with tight lids. All you have to do is press the button to start and press it again to stop. It even lifts up the top and leaves smooth edges, so you aren’t risking a cooking-related injury, according to the brand.

4.5-star average rating from 3,283 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This hydroponic indoor garden lets you grow up to three herbs, vegetables and more year round. It has an adjustable automatic grow light that you can adjust as your plants get taller. It comes with three seed kits for basil, parsley and dill, as well as plant food to keep them healthy.

4.8-star average rating from 43,448 reviews on Amazon

Wirelessly stream music from your phone, tablet or any other Bluetooth-enabled device using this portable speaker. It’s extremely compact, water-resistant and has up to five hours of playtime on a single charge, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 72,016 reviews on Amazon

One of our favorite essences, this Cosrx option has snail mucin, which hydrates the skin and addresses fine lines, according to experts in our guide to snail mucin. It’s lightweight and suitable for all skin types, experts say.

4.4-star average rating from 68,383 reviews on Amazon

This plant-based powder is a favorite of NBC Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin: “As someone with a lot of dietary restrictions, it can be hard to find a protein powder that checks all my boxes: gluten-free, vegan and actually tasty — Orgain’s does,” she says. “It makes my smoothies extra creamy and seamlessly blends into liquids, never leaving behind a chalky texture.” It has 21 grams of protein per serving, and the container comes with a scooper. The protein powder comes in several flavors, including vanilla bean, horchata and strawberries and cream.

4.3-star average rating from 65,191 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

If you’re prone to spills, use this viral stain remover as a spot treatment on clothes, carpets, linens and more. The spray is fragrance- and dye-free, and doesn’t have peroxide or chlorine, according to the brand.

4.2-star average rating from 379 reviews on Amazon

This exfoliating body scrub uses pink Himalayan salt to buff away any roughness and dry patches on your skin, plus shea butter to hydrate it. Gently massage the scrub onto wet skin and rinse with warm water, according to the brand. It has a subtle lavender scent.

4.3-star average rating from 761 reviews on Amazon

These retinol-infused masks are an NBC Select editor favorite because they’re hydrating, cooling and gentle on the delicate under-eye area. Malin uses these patches every day on her dry under eyes, and she says her skin looks visibly brighter and more plump after using them.

4.7-star average rating from 7,172 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Our NBC Select editors love these hand sanitizer sprays because they’re easy to use, portable and smell great. “I’ve tried so many hand sanitizers, and the only one I ever want to use is my Touchland because it’s so small and convenient to carry around with me everywhere,” says NBC Select associate reporter Bianca Alvarez. Plus, they don’t dry out hands or leave a chemical-like smell like most other hand sanitizer alternatives.

4.6-star average rating from 45,823 reviews on Amazon

This Laneige lip mask has shea butter and vitamin C to hydrate and soften your lips. it comes with a tiny applicator so your fingers don’t have to touch the product. It’s available in multiple flavors, all of which are on sale.

4.7-star average rating from 65,498 reviews on Amazon

Connect the Echo Pop to your Wi-Fi network and use the Alexa app to control compatible devices, set timers, check the weather and more by using voice commands. This smart speaker is compact enough to sit on your nightstand, shelf or mantle.

4.5-star average rating from 63,886 reviews on Amazon

The collagen is sourced from grass-fed, pasture-raised bovine, and it’s mixed with vitamin C and hyaluronic acid to help support your bones, joints, nails and hair over time, according to the brand. (Be sure to consult your doctor before taking any supplements.) You can mix this collagen powder into hot and cold beverages like smoothies, coffee and water.

4.7-star average rating from 50,973 reviews on Amazon

One of our favorite scar treatments, this expert-recommended body oil has calming chamomile (which helps reduce redness), calendula (has antibacterial effects), vitamin A (helps stimulate collagen) and vitamin E (for hydration). It is great for reducing stretch marks and hyperpigmentation, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 221 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Scrub Daddy makes some of our favorite cleaning products. This bundle comes with three Scrub Mommy sponges (unlike the original Scrub Daddy sponge, the Scrub Mommy is dual-sided with one side foam and the other soft sponge), plus three spot-cleaning pastes. The pastes include the Powerase Gel (for curtains, carpets and bedding), Powerpaste (for floors, windows, showers and more) and Tangerine Clean (an abrasive paste to clean and polish indoor and outdoor surfaces).

4.5-star average rating from 19,110 reviews on Amazon

One of our favorite cleansing balms, this option contains a mix of oils and waxes that break down makeup. It has elderberry oil, which hydrates skin and regulates oil production, and starflower oil, which reduces water loss and inflammation, according to the brand. Alvarez uses this cleansing balm to remove her makeup, and says a little goes a very long way.

4.6-star average rating from 10,896 reviews on Amazon

These detergent pods are made with a dissolvable film that you can toss right into your dishwasher without needing to unwrap or measure out any product. The detergent is plant-based and free of fragrances, dyes and chlorine bleach.

4.8-star average rating from 143,562 reviews on Amazon

This 25-ounce Yeti tumbler keeps drinks at the temperature you want for hours. It has a straw lid with a built-in stopper to prevent it from slipping out, plus it’s durable enough to withstand the dishwasher without peeling or cracking. Select colors are on sale for October Prime Day.

4.7-star average rating from 23,990 reviews on Amazon

This cooling satin pillowcase, an NBC Select Bed and Bath Award winner, is a great machine-washable option for hot sleepers. The gentle fabric also doesn’t tug or pull on skin and hair (satin pillowcases are great for preventing hair breakage, according to experts in our guide to thinning hair products).

4.7-star average rating from 16,205 reviews on Amazon

This Neutrogena sunscreen is a favorite among experts we’ve spoken to and NBC Select editors. NBC Select editor Cory Fernandez says it’s completely sheer, blends easily into his skin and doesn’t leave a white cast.

4.6-star average rating from 4,809 reviews on Amazon

The Tangle Teezer, which Alvarez uses daily to detangle her thick, wavy hair, has long, flexible teeth to remove knots, as well as shorter teeth to smooth hair and reduce frizz, according to the brand. You can use this brush to detangle both wet and dry hair.

4.7-star average rating from 653 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The Belif True Cream Aqua Bomb, an NBC Select Wellness Award winner, is also on our list of 100 best moisturizers. This gel cream is extremely lightweight, absorbs quickly and is great for very dry skin — it gets rid of dry patches and flakiness overnight, according to NBC Select editors, with the help of hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and niacinamide.

4.7-star average rating from 1,926 reviews on Amazon

You can use this exfoliating scrub on both your body and your scalp. It has sugar crystals that gently remove buildup and coconut oil to moisturize and hydrate your skin and scalp afterward. It’s scented to smell like a mix of dragonfruit, orange blossom, tuberose and musk, according to Ouai.

4.9-star average rating from 36,036 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

These magnetic tiles are not only a great way to keep children entertained, but they can also unlock their creativity and help them understand color, geometrical shapes and architectural design. The tiles are scalable, so they can add more pieces to build as big as they want. Made for children 3 years and older, the tiles have smooth edges to avoid any cuts or bumps. This set comes with 100 magnetic tiles.

4.1-star average rating from 2,245 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This is one of my favorite body washes after seeing it all over social media. It lathers well, moisturizes my skin and smells great. Plus, the bergamot and hinoki scent actually lasts on my skin. It comes in two more scents, ​​santal and vetiver and black rose and oud (all of which are on sale).

4.6-star average rating from 38,521 reviews on Amazon

This cooling compression cap wraps around your forehead and eyes to help relieve headaches and migraines, according to the brand. Place it inside the included bag and freeze for up to two hours before using it. The cap fits all head shapes and sizes, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 497,579 reviews on Amazon

Stream movies, TV shows and music on your favorite platforms using the Fire Stick, which plugs into your TV’s HDMI port. The remote has built-in Amazon Alexa, so you can use your voice to control it. Plus, it has 16GB of storage for apps, games and other content, which is more than the previous Fire Stick version.

4.3-star average rating from 13,126 reviews on Amazon

Of all the dry shampoos I’ve tried, this Living Proof one is my favorite. It absorbs greasiness and oils on my scalp, and makes it look like I have second-day hair (even if it’s really the third or fourth day). It leaves a very slight white cast when I first spray it, but I find it’s easy to shake and comb out. Plus, it smells amazing.

4.3-star average rating from 28,999 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Poppi is a favorite prebiotic soda brand among NBC Select editors. “I often have more Poppi in my refrigerator than food because no day is complete with drinking a can,” says Malin. This 12-pack comes with six flavors: lemon lime, raspberry rose, watermelon, strawberry lemon, ginger lime and doc pop.

4.6-star average rating from 27,176 reviews on Amazon

One of our favorite products with hyaluronic acid, this La Roche-Posay serum also has glycerin and vitamin B5 to hydrate your skin and reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, according to the brand. It’s oil-free, noncomedogenic (meaning it won’t clog pores) and safe for all skin types. You can use this serum on your face and neck both morning and night.

4.5-star average rating from 186,859 reviews on Amazon

This tool is one of our favorite ways to clean up pet hair from couches, beds, carpets and other surfaces. Roll the device back and forth in short strokes to trap pet hair and lint inside a chamber, which opens at the touch of a button so you can easily empty it. It’s also reusable and doesn’t require using (or purchasing) adhesive.

4.8-star average rating from 24,759 reviews on Amazon

This cream earned the top spot on our list of 100 best moisturizers because it thoroughly hydrates the skin and reduces dry patches and flakiness, plus it feels lightweight despite its thick consistency. Suitable for all skin types, it’s fragrance-free and noncomedogenic, so it’s great for sensitive skin and won’t clog pores.

4.6-star average rating from 7,309 reviews on Amazon

Make up to four mini waffles in minutes using this compact Dash waffle maker. It has a nonstick surface with a built-in drip channel that catches any excess batter and keeps your counter mess-free. It also has non-slip feet to prevent it from sliding around. The brand’s heart-shaped waffle maker is on sale, too.

4.7-star average rating from 7,719 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This postpartum kit makes a great gift for the new or soon-to-be moms in your life. It comes with four disposable soft and stretchy underwear, four cooling maxi pads, 24 perineal cooling pad liners, a 5-ounce perineal healing foam and a caddy to keep everything organized.

4.6-star average rating from 7,759 reviews on Amazon

This balm is an NBC Select staff favorite to double cleanse and remove makeup. It helps remove oil, dirt and stubborn makeup, plus it’s safe for all skin types, including highly reactive and sensitive skin, since it’s free of common irritants like fragrances and dyes, according to the brand.

4.4-star average rating from 1,336 reviews on Amazon

One of our favorite eye creams for dry under eyes, this option has a thick, creamy consistency thanks to hydrating ingredients like avocado oil and shea butter. Since it is thicker than most eye creams, you may want to use this one overnight.

Best Prime Day sales under $50

Here are the best Prime Day sales under $50 to know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Best Prime Day home essentials sales

Best Prime Day beauty and wellness sales

Best Prime Day tech sales

Best Prime Day home and kitchen sales

Best Prime Day grocery sales

Best Prime Day pet essentials sales

Best sales under $50 at other retailers

Target: Save on products across categories during Target Circle Week through Oct. 12 Walmart: Save on products across categories during Walmart’s Holiday Deals event through Oct. 13 Best Buy: Save on tech, kitchen appliances and more during Best Buy’s 48-Hour Flash Sale through Oct. 9 Kohl’s: Up to 60% off clothing, luggage, toys and more through Oct. 9 Wayfair: Save on furniture, appliances, home decor and more during Way Day through Oct. 9 The Home Depot: Up to 35% off select appliances Sephora: Up to 50% off select hair care items through Oct. 10 Crate & Barrel: Up to 60% off kitchen appliances, furniture and more REI: Up to 50% off select apparel, footwear and outdoor equipment Bloomingdale's: Up to 25% off select clothing, beauty, accessories and more through Oct. 15 Selfmade: Up to 40% off sitewide Brooklinen: Up to 40% off sitewide through Oct. 9 Ruggable: Up to 20% off sitewide Outer: Up to 20% off sitewide Ghia: Up to 20% off sitewide Macy’s: Get an extra 30% off clothing, accessories and more during the VIP Sale Diggs: Up to 20% off sitewide using code BARK20

How I found the best Prime Day deals under $50

All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. I also included products the NBC Select staff tested, including Wellness Award, Travel Award, Pet Award, Bed & Bath Award and Giftable Tech Award winners. I ran each deal through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure products are at their lowest price in at least three months. All the products I recommend are highly rated with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an updates editor at NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for the past three years. To round up the best discounts under $50 during Prime Big Deal Days, I found highly rated products at their lowest price in at least three months.

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our weekly newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.