Dry shampoo can benefit all hair textures: It can help soak up oil, dirt and dandruff between wash days or after exercising, extend blowouts, and add texture to waves and curls. According to stylist and trichologist Courtney Foster, dry shampoo is usually available in two forms—spray and powder—and its active ingredients vary from brand to brand. Starch and clay are some of the most common ingredients.

To help you determine the best dry shampoo for your hair, we spoke to hairstylists about how to best use dry shampoo in between washes and for styling purposes, as well as what to consider when shopping for one. We also compiled a list of expert-recommended and NBC Select staff favorites to consider.

SKIP AHEAD The best dry shampoos | How to shop for dry shampoos | The benefits of using a dry shampoo

How we picked the best dry shampoos

According to our experts, incorporating a dry shampoo into your hair care routine has numerous benefits. When shopping for one, they recommend considering the following factors:

Formulation : Dry shampoos come in two formulations, aerosol (spray) and powder, and it comes down to personal preference, according to our experts. Generally speaking, spray options are easy to apply and great for on-the-go, but they tend to distribute a lot of product at once. Powder options allow you to control how much product you use so you don’t waste any or go overboard when applying. Still, they can be a bit messy at times, says Brittany Chedeville, stylist and owner of Wild Honey Salon in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

: Dry shampoos come in two formulations, aerosol (spray) and powder, and it comes down to personal preference, according to our experts. Generally speaking, spray options are easy to apply and great for on-the-go, but they tend to distribute a lot of product at once. Powder options allow you to control how much product you use so you don’t waste any or go overboard when applying. Still, they can be a bit messy at times, says Brittany Chedeville, stylist and owner of Wild Honey Salon in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Hair color: Dry shampoos typically have a white appearance, regardless of the formulation, which can be seen especially in those with darker hair colors. Some are easily blendable, but tinted versions are available to minimize the risk of it appearing noticeable in your hair.

Dry shampoos typically have a white appearance, regardless of the formulation, which can be seen especially in those with darker hair colors. Some are easily blendable, but tinted versions are available to minimize the risk of it appearing noticeable in your hair. Price: Dry shampoos can vary in price. Our list has options as low as $9 and as high as $52.

The best dry shampoos in 2024

We’ve compiled expert-recommended options alongside NBC Select staff favorites and highly rated dry shampoos that align with our expert’s guidance. We divided our list into the two most popular formulations, but each of the following dry shampoos are suitable for all hair types.

The best aerosol dry shampoos

Many experts recommend this dry shampoo because of its efficacy and performance. The best part is that it doesn’t release a cloud of white spray, says Foster, who notices it blends easily into her textured hair. It’s also not too heavy on the hair (which means it won’t make it fall flat), and you can use it from your roots to your ends for added volume and texture, according to Jasmine Burnside, a hairstylist based in New York City. The formula has rice starch to absorb moisture from the scalp while sea buckthorn berry nourishes the hair, the brand says. The brand also has another version that is great for all hair types, can create a bit of volume and is perfect for those who like to go long between shampoos, according to Chedeville.

Scent: Notes of vanilla, clover and citrus | Available in tinted options: No | Size: 1.8 ounces, 5.3 ounces and 7.3 ounces | Talc-free: Yes

Out of all the dry shampoos NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio has tried, this one is her absolute favorite. “It absorbs any oils and greasiness on my scalp and strands, and I can leave the house peacefully knowing I look like I have second-day hair even if it’s really the third or fourth day,” she says. Although it leaves a white cast when she sprays it directly on her hair, she finds it easy to shake or comb out so that it leaves a seamless look.

Scent: Citrus | Available in tinted options: No | Size: 2.4 ounces, 5.5 ounces and 9.9 ounces | Talc-free: Yes

If you’re looking to cleanse the hair and add volume and texture consider using this dry shampoo. It’s lightweight, has a subtle fragrance and doesn’t leave behind a residue in the hair, making it great for all hair types and colors, according to Chedeville.

Scent: Fresh with notes of lemon, orange and neroli | Available in tinted options: No | Size: 1.2 ounces and 5.3 ounces | Talc-free: n/a

This spray dry shampoo offers UV protection, nourishes damaged hair and absorbs dirt, oil and other impurities and buildup — making it a “must” in your hair care lineup, according to Tina Malhotra, stylist and owner of Hair by Tina M.

Scent: Notes of bergamot, jasmine and sandalwood | Available in tinted options: No | Size: 1.5 ounces and 6 ounces | Talc-free: Yes

Foster recommends this option from Batiste because of its lightweight, vegan formula that mists onto her natural hair to absorb grease. If you worry about it not blending into your hair, it’s also available in other colors but also comes in 15 additional scents and other formulas, including Sweat Activated and Overnight Deep Cleanse.

Scent: Citrus with notes of bergamot, lily and rose | Available in tinted options: Three — Brilliant Blonde, Beautiful Brunette, Divine Dark | Size: 3.81 ounces and 7.62 ounces | Talc-free: n/a

After trying a few samples of this dry shampoo, NBC Select editorial operations manager Shari Uyehara became a fan because of its smell and the fact that it doesn’t leave a white cast on her dark brown hair. It’s made with fine rice starches to absorb oil and reduce buildup and argan oil to help moisturize the hair.

Scent: Floral notes and amber | Available in tinted options: Two — Light Tones and Dark Tones | Size: 1.7 ounces and 5.4 ounces | Talc-free: Yes

When Godio doesn’t want to worry about a white cast residue appearing in her hair, this option is her favorite because it dries clear. “I typically use this one on days when my hair isn’t too greasy or if I need to freshen up my roots because it doesn’t soak up as much oils as other dry shampoos,” says Godio.

Scent: Citrus | Available in tinted options: No | Size: 1.7 ounces and 7.7 ounces | Talc-free: Yes

The best powder dry shampoos

A little goes a long way with this R+Co powder dry shampoo, which absorbs oils fast and doesn’t leave a white cast, according to Jasmine Burnside, a hairstylist based in New York City.

The formula contains jojoba seed oil to help condition hair and add shine, while burdock root extract is an antioxidant that removes loose dandruff, according to the brand.

Scent: Notes of bergamot, wild fig, lotus flower, cedarwood, tonka beans and cyclamen | Available in tinted options: No | Size: 1 ounce | Talc-free: n/a

If you have a sensitive scalp, consider this gentle powder, which has a 4.2-star average rating from over 2,600 reviews on Amazon. The formula uses oat milk to soothe and protect your hair and scalp, while corn and rice starch absorb dirt, oil and odor, according to the brand. Reviewers say its scent isn’t too heavily fragranced, so it doesn’t cause any irritation, but they do say that you have to work the product in thoroughly to avoid a cast in darker-colored hair. This dry shampoo is also available in an aerosol version and comes in a tinted option.

Scent: n/a | Available in tinted options: Only in aerosol formulation for dark hair | Size: 1.7 ounces | Talc-free: n/a

Suitable for all hair types and textures, this powder dry shampoo absorbs and reduces excess oil with tapioca starch. Reviewers say this evenly mists the powder onto your hair instead of other powder pumps, where it concentrates on one specific section of the hair. They also say one application can last up to two days before needing to shower or reapply. This dry shampoo, which has a 4.0-star average rating on Amazon, is available in two tinted dark and light hair options.

Scent: Fresh with notes of grapefruit and oatmeal | Available in tinted options: Only in aerosol formulation — Light and Dark | Size: 2 ounces | Talc-free: Yes

This option comes in powder form with a mini fluffy brush to help distribute and apply the dry shampoo to your hair. I love using this because it blends seamlessly into my very dark brown hair and adds more volume to my roots. The dry shampoo uses tapioca starch to absorb oils and persimmon powder (a natural deodorizer) to leave my hair smelling clean and not looking greasy. Sometimes, I’ll work the powder in with the brush, but I also use my fingers to massage it into my hair so no white areas are visible.

Scent: Notes of bergamot, yuzu and lemongrass | Available in tinted options: No | Size: 1.1 ounces | Talc-free: Yes

Suitable for all hair types but mainly for straight and wavy hair textures, this dry shampoo can add texture and subtle volume while cleansing the hair with powder. For the best application, squeeze the bottle and massage it into your roots or add a small amount to your brush to evenly distribute and work the product into your hair, according to the brand. It’s also available in three other formulations: Prêt-à-powder Post Workout Dry Shampoo Mist (best for sweaty hair), Prêt-à-powder Très Invisible Dry Shampoo (best for oil-prone hair), Prêt-à-powder Très Invisible (Nourishing) Dry Shampoo (best for dry or damaged hair.) This version of the dry shampoo has a 4.1-star average rating from over 1,400 reviews at Sephora.

Scent: n/a | Available in tinted options: No | Size: 0.5 ounces and 2 ounces | Talc-free: n/a

If you constantly deal with an oily scalp, this Odele dry shampoo (with a 4.0-star average rating from over 900 reviews at Target) may be your option. According to the brand, the powder pump releases plant-based powders to soak up any and all oil without making your hair fall flat. Reviewers say the pump can get clogged sometimes but quickly distributes the product into your hair. It is also great for those on the go because its small size can fit into a purse or bag.

Scent: Notes of cucumber, oakmoss and ylang-ylang | Available in tinted options: No | Size: 1 ounce | Talc-free: n/a

Billie’s dry shampoo is an NBC Select staff favorite thanks to its cocoa brown powder texture that can blend in with darker hair and create noticeable volume (the brand also makes a formula for those with lighter hair). “With other dry shampoos, I’ve had to forcefully blend in the product after a spritz to make sure I didn’t have white spots all over my hair (or on my clothes),” says former NBC Select reporter Ambar Pardilla. She says it takes one to three shakes of the dry shampoo to style her hair.

Scent: None | Available in tinted options: Two — Light hair and Dark hair | Size: 1.2 ounces | Talc-free: n/a

Support your scalp health with this dry shampoo, which uses ingredients like charcoal to prevent scalp buildup and clogged pores, biotin for hair growth support and witch hazel to prevent excess oil production, according to the brand. Reviewers say it absorbs oil and dirt quickly and blends in easily. This dry shampoo has a 4.2-star average rating from over 800 reviews on Amazon.

Scent: Notes of mint and vanilla | Available in tinted options: No | Size: 1.7 ounces | Talc-free: n/a

This non-aerosol dry shampoo, which has a 4.3-star average rating from over 600 reviews at Sephora, absorbs unwanted oil and adds volume to hair with just a few pumps, according to the brand. Reviewers say this is especially great for those with lighter hair because it blends easier into their hair color, but if you have a darker tone or shade, consider massaging it into your hair for a longer time or use a brush to help blend it in. The brand sells a separate brush for the dry shampoo, but note that you can also use your fingers to work with the product.

Scent: Citrus with notes of orange blossom and vanilla | Available in tinted options: No | Size: 1.06 ounces | Talc-free: Yes

How to shop for dry shampoos

While there are many dry shampoos on the market, whether in spray or powder form, experts recommend considering certain characteristics, including your ingredients and hair type, to help you narrow down your list.

Hair type

Since dry shampoos help absorb oil and provide aesthetic benefits, you should consider your hair type. Below, Chedeville breaks down your hair type.

Fine hair: You will want to choose something light that possibly has volumizing properties so the dry shampoo doesn’t weigh your hair down.

You will want to choose something light that possibly has volumizing properties so the dry shampoo doesn’t weigh your hair down. Medium hair: Depending on your hair concerns, You can use any dry shampoo. For example, if your hair is very oily, you may want to look for a heavier dry shampoo.

Depending on your hair concerns, You can use any dry shampoo. For example, if your hair is very oily, you may want to look for a heavier dry shampoo. Thick hair: You may want to use a dry shampoo that doesn’t weigh the hair down or has volumizing properties, as thick hair sometimes has difficulty achieving volume anyway since it can be easily weighed down.

You may want to use a dry shampoo that doesn’t weigh the hair down or has volumizing properties, as thick hair sometimes has difficulty achieving volume anyway since it can be easily weighed down. Coarse hair: You’ll want to look for a dry shampoo that is heavier and has conditioning or frizz-controlling properties.

Hair color

Typically, dry shampoos come out white. However, some options are specifically formulated and tinted for each hair color. If you have light-colored hair, you won’t need to worry about it as much as someone with darker lengths. If you are a brunette, you will want to use a dry shampoo that has a tint to it or that doesn’t have a residue at all, says Chedeville.

Ingredients

According to Chedeville, the most popular and effective ingredients are rice starch and kaolin clay. These are oil absorbers, which is the main purpose of the shampoo. She says you’ll also want to look for conditioning agents so your hair doesn’t feel stiff and brittle.

When choosing a dry shampoo, you should also consider the ingredients you want to avoid. Parabens, which are often used to prolong the shelf life of products, have been linked to some health concerns, along with talc, says Chedeville.

Scent

Dry shampoos come in various scents, including fresh, floral, fruity, gourmand, and more. Your personal preference is the key to deciding which option you choose. However, according to our experts, added fragrances can also irritate some individuals because of their allergies, so be cautious when using them.

What is the benefit of using a dry shampoo?

Overall, dry shampoo offers both functional benefits — including absorbing dirt and oil and minimizing the need to shampoo after exercise — and aesthetic ones to help style hair. “It’s also good for people with greasier hair or oily scalps to help absorb the oil and make the hair look less ‘dirty’ between washes,” says Malhotra.

Frequently asked questions What is the best way to apply dry shampoo? When using an aerosol dry shampoo, hold the spray can about six inches away from your head, spritz and then massage the product onto your scalp. For powder dry shampoos, you can simply sprinkle the product onto your scalp and massage it in to help it blend into your hair and let it absorb excess grease. However, remember that some spray and powder dry shampoos produce a white cast on your hair that must be combed or manually shaken out when styling. How often can you use dry shampoo? Although dry shampoo is great for touch-ups, it’s not the perfect substitute for regular shampooing and conditioning. According to Foster, consider using dry shampoo no more than three times a week to help prevent product buildup. “Dry shampoo will help for a couple of days, but it will not fully remove the build-up,” says Foster. Regular shampooing can remove dirt, debris and oil from the scalp and when skipped, the hair can become dirty and hold odor. So, if your hair feels or looks dirty, it’s probably best to simply wash it instead of piling on products like dry shampoos to reduce the appearance of oiliness, according to our experts. “There is a common misconception that ‘over-washing’ your hair leads to more oil production. The truth is, an individual's oil production is uniquely based on their own sebaceous glands,” says Burnside. Some individuals produce more oil or more quickly than others, so wash your hair when you feel the time is right, she says.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Why trust NBC Select?

Bianca Alvarez is an associate reporter covering skin care, hair care and gift guides, including recent stories on the best shampoos for dry hair and damaged hair. For this story, she interviewed hairstylists and shared their recommendations as well as researched highly rated dry shampoos that met their guidance.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.