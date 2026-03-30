There are literally tens of thousands of products on sale right now as part of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale. But just because something is discounted doesn’t mean it’s worth your hard-earned dough — the best items are the ones that are marked down and highly rated.

At NBC Select, we typically focus on items that have at least a four-star average rating from at least a thousand reviews. But given the sheer amount of items on the marketplace, it would be difficult for shoppers to do that every time they logged on.

So we made a list of the best highly-rated products to shop during this sale. They all have at least a 4.5-star average rating from more than a thousand reviews across categories, and collectively they've garnered more than one million perfect ratings and shoppers have bought more than 506,000 in the past month alone.

The best highly-rated home deals

If you have spring cleaning on the brain, grab these storage bins now. You can throw toys in them, use them in your closet to keep sweaters in one place or for under-sink cleaning supplies. You get four in a pack and they’re clear, which makes it easy to quickly identify what is inside. The bins are also stackable if you have space to put a few on top of one another.

This candle warmer earned a spot on our list of best candle warmers because it is both functional and looks nice. It has a wooden base and built-in timer, comes with a glass lampshade and halogen warming lightbulb. It also has an electric dimmer that you can use to adjust the bulb’s brightness.

This compact air purifier is ideal for rooms up to 675 square feet. It has a three stage filter that helps reduce the presence of tiny particles like pollen and dust, and it removes odors and smoke from your space, according to the brand. It also connects with the brand’s app, so you can control it remotely and set schedules.

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The best highly-rated kitchen deals

As one of the most popular water bottles out there, Stanley tumblers don’t go on sale often. But right now, you can get two different colors (Splash and Plum) for 40 percent off, bringing the price to just over $20. It can keep beverages cold or hot for hours and the tapered bottom allows it to fit in most car cup holders. It’s a great option for spring sporting events and other outdoor activities.

Ninja’s Professional Blender has a powerful motor that can quickly pulverize ice, frozen fruit and the most fibrous veggies. It also has auto sensors that adjust the speed for whatever you’re blending and the pitcher holds up to 72 ounces, so it’s great for making large batches.

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The best highly-rated cleaning deals

All’s Free Clear Laundry Detergent pods made our list of best detergents and are particularly good for those with sensitive skin. They are free of dyes and perfumes and efficiently remove 99 percent of everyday allergens, including pet dander and pollen, according to the brand. I started using them when I had my daughter because I wanted something that wouldn’t irritate her newborn skin and was impressed by how gentle they are while still effectively cleaning things from clothing, like spit up stains and diaper blowouts.

Use this compact carpet and upholstery cleaner to address messes made by pets, spills or to clean the interior of your car. It has a self-cleaning hose that sprays, scrubs and sucks and a dual water tank system that separates dirty and clean water. It also comes with a trial size cleaning solution to help get rid of stubborn stains.

Picking up basic items that you know you’ll use (while they’re on sale) — like this top-rated set shower cleaners — is a smart money-saving strategy. You get two all-purpose cleaners that are bleach-free and kill 99.9 percent of bacteria and viruses. The set also comes with a bathroom cleaner that disinfects and will get rid of soap scum and can be used to clean tile, toilets and sinks.

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The best highly-rated tech deals

One of the major selling points of these on-ear headphones is that they are lighter and smaller than most of the over-ear alternatives from Beats. They also have a great battery life, offering up to 50 hours on a single charge. These two factors make them a solid option for any upcoming travel you have. They connect over Bluetooth as well as wired USB-C and pair well with iPhone and Android devices using the Beats app.

Get ready for outdoor summer parties with the JBL Boombox 3. The portable speaker has a 24-hour battery life and incorporates a subwoofer, two mid-range speakers and two tweeters for a full, rich sound. It is also IP67-rated waterproof and dustproof.

Having an extra controller around is great for when a friend stops by or as backup for yourself. This wireless model has a battery life of up to 40 hours and is ergonomically sculpted to be comfortable for long gaming sessions. The triggers and bumpers have rubber grips and there is a share button allowing you to quickly share screen shots and recordings with fellow gamers.

More highly-rated tech deals to shop

The best beauty deals

I use these makeup removing wipes almost nightly to remove waterproof mascara and eyeliner. The wipes are soft, so they don’t irritate my skin, and are soaked in micellar water to cleanse. Also nice: They are alcohol- and fragrance-free, making them suitable for sensitive skin.

If you prefer micellar water over makeup removing wipes, Bioderma’s Sensibio micellar water is a great option. It uses micelles (oil molecules) to trap dirt, makeup, bacteria and more, so it can cleanse your skin without stripping it of moisture, according to the brand. NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin says she uses it every morning. It can also be used at night to remove makeup, sunscreen and the day’s dirt and grime.

Experts previously told us that PDRN can help stimulate collagen and rebuild your skin. This milky toner from popular K-beauty brand Medicube combines the popular ingredient with nourishing niacinamide to improve skin tone, texture and elasticity. The formula also absorbs quickly and leaves skin looking dewy.

More beauty deals to shop

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Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for more than a decade.

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